Agricultural Testing Market Size to Grow by USD 2.10 Bn| 33% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Agricultural Testing Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ALS Ltd.

Apal Agricultural Laboratory

AUREA Agrosciences

bioMerieux SA

Bionema Ltd.

Bureau Veritas SA

Charm Sciences Inc.

Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Harvesto Group

Intertek Group Plc

Lilaba Analytical Laboratories

Neogen Corp.

Polygon Agro India Pvt. Ltd.

RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd.

SGS SA

Staphyt

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tirupati Fresh Agro Crop Science Pvt. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for agricultural testing. The market in this region will grow at a slower pace than the markets in Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Agricultural testing market expansion in North America would be aided by the rising population over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Australia, India, and the UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Agricultural Testing Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The soil testing sector will gain considerable market share in agricultural testing. Water testing is another market where vendors can see significant development. SAR, electrical conductivity (EC), Langelier Saturation Index (LSI), total anions and cations, alkalinity, and total dissolved salts are some of the metrics used to determine the amounts of pollutants in irrigation water. Water testing services are provided by companies such as SGS, which look for pollutants such as ammonium and nitrate concentration in groundwater, among other things. Such increasing offerings will drive the water testing segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the agricultural testing industry is the rise in soil and water contamination. Another trend that is contributing to market expansion is rapid growth in greenhouse output. However, one of the issues impeding the growth of the agricultural testing market is the evolution of smart agriculture.

Agricultural Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.10 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., ALS Ltd., Apal Agricultural Laboratory, AUREA Agrosciences, bioMerieux SA, Bionema Ltd., Bureau Veritas SA, Charm Sciences Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, Harvesto Group, Intertek Group Plc, Lilaba Analytical Laboratories, Neogen Corp., Polygon Agro India Pvt. Ltd., RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd., SGS SA, Staphyt, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tirupati Fresh Agro Crop Science Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

