Agricultural Textiles Market worth $20.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Agricultural Textiles Market by Fiber Material (Nylon, Polyester, PE, PP, Natural Fiber), Fabric Formation Technology (Woven, Knitted, Nonwoven), Product type (Shade Nets, Mulch Mats), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 15.9 billion in 2023 to USD 20.2 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8%. the agricultural textiles market is driven by the increasing demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops, such as bell pepper, cucumber, and broccoli.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Textiles Market"

146 – Tables

29 – Figures

186 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=126428057

Controlled – environment agriculture application is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Agricultural Textiles market.

Controlled – environment agriculture application is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Agricultural Textiles market. Along with many problems rising with population growth, there is a lack of availability of land. There is growing pressure on existing land to cultivate food which has been resulting in the excessive use of chemicals which results in barren land in the long term. Greenhouses have been a useful method to grow crops that do not require a specific environment or are not native to a particular region. Greenhouse generally uses energy to maintain certain conditions such as cooling, the use of insect-protection nets and shade nets serve multiple purposes. Shade nets are very good in reducing the use of energy and regulating temperature. Insect protection nets are used to keep pests away and certain pollinating insects inside the greenhouse. They are also good for maintaining ventilation.

Non-woven fabric formation technology is the fastest segment in the agricultural textiles market during the forecast period.

The nonwoven fabric has a large variety of fabrics, including needle-punched nonwovens, stitch-bonded nonwovens, thermally bonded nonwovens, hydro-entangled nonwovens, spun bonded nonwovens, wet nonwovens. The physical and mechanical properties (drapability, tensile properties, abrasion resistance, and pilling resistance) of fabrics have been significantly improved due to technical developments in polymers, nonwoven processing, and fabric finishing. This has made nonwoven fabrics an increasingly important segment of the textile industry.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=126428057

Asia Pacific is the largest agricultural textiles market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the agricultural textiles market globally. The growth is mainly because of the region's rising population. Moreover, the demand is shifting to the Asia Pacific region because of economic contraction and saturation in the North American and European markets. Manufacturers of agricultural textiles are targeting Asia Pacific, as it is currently the strongest regional market. India is an agriculture-based economy. Increased cultivation is meeting the rising food demand of the population. The need for controlled agriculture has increased because of the depleting of arable land. China is the leading producer and consumer of agricultural textiles in Asia Pacific. The demand for agricultural textiles is expected to increase in Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia & New Zealand because of the significant production and utilization of agricultural textiles expected in these countries between 2023 and 2028.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=126428057

Market Players

Some of the key players in the global agricultural textiles market include The key players operating in the market are Beaulieu Technical Textiles (Belgium), Belton industries (US), Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, Diatex SAS (France), and Garware Technical Fibres Limited (India).

Drape Net PTY Ltd (Australia), Miller Net Company, Inc. (US), Hunan Xinhai Co., Ltd. (China), Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co., Ltd. And (China) are some of the startups in the global agricultural textiles market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Yarns, Fabric and Textile Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Biomedical Textiles Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial Fabric Market- Global Forecast to 2025

Technical Textile Market- Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/biomedical-textile-market.asp - utm_source=Prnewswire&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=paidprhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/agricultural-textiles-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-textiles.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets