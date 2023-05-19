Agricultural Tires Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Sales of Agricultural Vehicles Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Tires Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Application Type (Tractors, Combine Harvester, Sprayers, Trailers, Loaders, Others), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Tire Type, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global agricultural tires market has shown decent growth in the past few years, and it is expected to increase at a high rate during the forecasted period, 2023-2028.

The agricultural tire market has witnessed growth in the past years owing to the increasing sales of agricultural vehicles. Governments in many countries have plans to invest in the agricultural sector to boost the production of goods to meet the demand of the public. In the US, any agricultural R&D conducted at universities receives funding sources that are supported by federal-state partnerships.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has invested around USD 4 billion in the agricultural sector, and this has strengthened the food system. Owing to this investment, the food and supply chain system will also improve, and the sales of agricultural vehicles will increase to strengthen the supply system. On account of such government initiatives, demand for off-the-road (OTR) vehicles is expected to register significant growth over the coming years, as well as the demand for OTR tires is also expected to increase.



Development of an Agrarian Economy



Several Asia-Pacific countries, including China, India, and Indonesia, rely mainly on agriculture. Furthermore, agriculture contributes significantly to the GDP of African countries such as Benin, Cameroon, Burundi, Comoros, Congo, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Ethiopia. The agriculture sector in emerging economies is expanding as a result of constant modernization and increased use of cutting-edge agricultural techniques.

In such developing countries, advanced OTR vehicles such as 4WD and scrapers, track tractors, corn heads, drawn planters, balers, disc harrows, and vertical tillage are being introduced to assist in solving the issues related to manual workers and accomplishing greater productivity. End hunger, agricultural development is one of the most powerful sectors as it provides food to everyone. The growth in the agriculture sector has been seen in the past few years, and it is expected to grow further during the forecast period.



Increasing Penetration of Chinese Tire Brands



As the sales of agricultural vehicles have increased in various countries across the globe, the demand for OTR tires has also increased. To fulfill the demand for tires, many Chinese players have entered the market as they offer tires at very genuine prices compared to the other market players. Owing to the easy availability of Chinese tires at genuine prices, the demand for Chinese agricultural tires has increased in various countries worldwide, wherein there are many Chinese companies that have been able to maximize their profits by catering to this increasing tire demand.

There are many countries that have increased the import of Chinese OTR tires as they are easily available at a lower price and are of better quality. As the demand for Chinese OTR tires has increased, many Chinese companies have started to expand their manufacturing capacity and distribution network in various geographies worldwide. This is one of the primary factors attributable to the growing demand for Chinese OTR tires in the global agricultural tire market.



Growing Retread Tire Market



The high cost of brand-new OTR tires is a significant limitation that is driving global retread tire sales. Furthermore, when compared to new tire production, tire retreading uses only one-third of the number of petrochemicals and silica. As a result, retread tires are less expensive than brand-new tires, and tire retreading is emerging as a cost-effective solution for OTR vehicle owners nationally and internationally. Retread OTR tires are commonly found in construction, agricultural machinery, mining, and industrial.



Furthermore, tire wear and tear is high because of extreme climatic conditions and increased use of OTR tires, which adds to the servicing expenses involved by OTR vehicle owners. The demand for retreaded tires is primarily driven by the different OTR segments to reduce the cost, OTR owners demand retreated tires for their OTR vehicles, and this trend is expected to increase in the coming years. Owing to increasing demand for retreating OTR tiers, new OTR manufacturers many enter the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global agricultural tires market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Global Agricultural Tires Market, By Application Type:

Tractors

Combine Harvester

Sprayers

Trailers

Loaders

Other

Global Agricultural Tires Market, By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Agricultural Tires Market, By Tire Type:

Bias Tires

Radial Tires

Global Agricultural Tires Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Vietnam

North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

Spain

Russia

France

United Kingdom

Slovakia

Italy

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Agricultural Tires Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Agricultural Tires Market Outlook, 2018-2028F

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application Type Market Share Analysis (Tractors, Combine Harvester, Sprayers, Trailers, Loaders, and Others)

6.2.2. By Sales Channel Market Share Analysis (OEM, and Aftermarket)

6.2.3. By Tire Type Market Share Analysis (Bias Tires, and Radial Tires)

6.2.4. By Regional Market Share Analysis

6.2.4.1. Asia-Pacific Market Share Analysis

6.2.4.2. North America Market Share Analysis

6.2.4.3. Europe & CIS Market Share Analysis

6.2.4.4. Middle East & Africa Market Share Analysis

6.2.4.5. South America Market Share Analysis

6.2.5. By Company Market Share Analysis (By Value, 2022)

6.3. Global Agricultural Tires Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

6.3.1. By Application Type Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

6.3.2. By Sales Channel Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

6.3.3. By Tire Type Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

6.3.4. By Regional Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment



7. Asia-Pacific Agricultural Tires Market Outlook



8. North America Agricultural Tires Market Outlook



9. Europe & CIS Agricultural Tires Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Agricultural Tires Market Outlook



11. South America Agricultural Tires Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Porter's Five Forces Model



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations/Action Plan



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Michelin Group

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

Apollo Tyres ltd

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Madras Rubber Factory Ltd

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Toyo Tire Corporation

Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.

