Agricultural Tractors Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Compact Tractors Presents Opportunities

The global agricultural tractors market is expected to grow from $70.97 billion in 2022 to $74.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The agricultural tractors market is expected to grow to $90.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The growing demand for compact tractors is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural tractors market going forward. Compact tractors refer to the tiny farm-specific tractors that are designed for homeowners or hobby farmers with modest acreage. A compact tractor is an agricultural tractor equipped with a 540-rpm PTO and a three-point hitch suited for Category 1 equipment only. Compact tractors assist in various agricultural activities.

For instance, in July 2021, according to a report shared by Compact Equipment Magazine, a US-based online publication for tractors and construction equipment, unit sales for farm tractors and self-propelled combine vehicles increased significantly in 2020 despite the previous year's severe challenges. Comparing December 2020 to December 2019, sales of all farm tractors in the United States increased by 26.8%. In 2021, this trend of double-digit growth has persisted.

In April 2021, compared to April 2020, the total number of farm tractors sold in the USA increased by 22.7%. Particularly compact tractors play a significant role in that expansion. In April 2021, compared to the previous year, mid-size 40 to 100 horsepower engines saw a 28.8% increase, and the sub-40 horsepower class saw a 20.88% increase. Therefore, the growing demand for compact tractors is driving the growth of the agricultural tractors market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the agricultural tractors market. Major companies operating in the agricultural tractors market are developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in December 2020, Monarch Tractors, a US-based developer of electric, automated, and smart tractors, launched the 634 Monarch Tractor, an innovative electric and smart tractor that offers enhanced data collection and autonomous operation.

This tractor is a hydraulically equipped, and a fully functional compact tractor that can use any implement that is made for a compact tractor. The technology involved consists of a variety of safety sensors and cameras that function both with and without the driver in 'driver optional' mode. This increases the machine's safety under various circumstances.



In October 2020, Ideanomics Inc., a US-based electric vehicle company, acquired a 15% stake in Solectrac Inc. for $1.3 million. With this acquisition, Ideanomics increases its presence in the specialist commercial vehicle segment of the electric vehicle (EV) market on a global scale. Solectrac Inc. is a US-based developer and distributor of 100% battery-powered electric tractors for agriculture operations.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the agricultural tractors market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the agricultural tractors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the agricultural tractors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for agricultural tractors? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The agricultural tractors market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

1) By Type: Orchard Tractors; Row-Crop Tractors; Other Tractors

2) By Propulsion: ICE; Electric and Hybrid

3) By Operation Type: Manual; Autonomous

4) By Engine Power Type: Less than 40 HP; 41 to 100 HP; More than 100 HP



