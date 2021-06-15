Agrigenomics Market worth $5.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.

Crops, by Application, is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The application of agrigenomics in crops is projected to account for the largest share in the agrigenomics market. With the rapidly growing global population, changing climate, and environmental pressure, there is an urgent need to accelerate breeding novel crops with higher production, drought or heat tolerance, and less pesticide usage. Advances in genomics offer the potential to speed up the process of developing crops with promising agronomic traits. Agricultural genomics is a rich field that has been contributing to advances in crop development for decades

Genome-editing tools in crops are set to revolutionize our understanding of the subtle desired genes which are responsible for improvised agricultural traits. The development of genetically improved crops is expected to continually contribute to food production and nutritional security, thereby meeting the rapidly expanding global food demand.

Marker-assisted Selection, by objective, is estimated to hold the largest share in the agrigenomics market during the forecast period

The Genome analytic tools such as marker-assisted selection are estimated to act as a major solution for breeding projects for crops and livestock. Marker-assisted selection is expected to dominate with an estimated share of ~22% by the end of 2021. Marker-assisted selection or marker-aided selection (MAS) is an indirect selection process where a trait of interest is selected based on a marker (morphological, biochemical, or DNA/RNA variation) linked to a trait of interest (e.g., productivity, disease resistance, abiotic stress tolerance, and quality), rather than on the trait itself. This process has been extensively researched and proposed for plant and animal breeding. It uses conventional breeding approaches and does not involve transgenic approaches. Marker-assisted breeding uses DNA markers associated with desirable traits to select a plant or animal for inclusion in a breeding program early in its development. This approach dramatically reduces the time required to identify varieties or breeds which express the desired trait in a breeding program.

Illumina HiSeq Family, by sequencer type, is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Sequencing tests based on Illumina HiSeq accounted for the largest share in the agrigenomics market in 2020. It is a very powerful sequencing system with the flexibility to perform multiple applications. Illumina HiSeq System is a powerful and proficient ultra-high-throughput sequencing system that supports a comprehensive range of applications and study sizes. Illumina sequencers are the most widely used, efficient, and expensive, which work based on polymerase-based sequence-by-synthesis. The system provides several advantages over the existing hybridization-based expression data of microarrays with regard to resolving potential modes of action during sequencing. Hi Seq has a read length of 100 x 100 base pairs of paired ends of a DNA molecule. It consumes a time run of 3-10 days but provides an accuracy of 99.9%.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

North America dominated the agrigenomics market due to the strong R&D, technology innovation, and increased mergers and acquisitions in agrigenomics in the region. North America is the largest market for agrigenomics services and solutions globally; this is attributed to the numerous key technology providers, streamlined policy and regulatory framework, and effective research processes. The number of in-house testing laboratories in North America has also doubled since the 1990s, with the aim to develop more sustainable agricultural products (both crop- and livestock-related). The role of contract research organizations has also increased in North America, leading to the prospects of commercialization of agrigenomics testing services.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the agrigenomics market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), LGC Limited (UK), Illumina, Inc. (US), and Zoetis Inc. (US).

