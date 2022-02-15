Agrochemicals Market in Canada Records a CAGR of 4.45% by 2026| Technavio

Agrochemicals Market in Canada: Drivers

One of the key drivers supporting the agrochemicals market growth in Canada is the increasing use of herbicides. Many industry players are developing bio-based herbicides. These herbicides are eco-friendly and are significantly adopted by farmers in the country. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada during the forecast period.

Agrochemicals Market in Canada: Challenges

The agrochemicals market growth in Canada is challenged by the implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) as a new method of crop protection. The increasing resistance to pesticides and environmental and health concerns have reduced the use of chemical pesticides. It is a prevention method that creates an inhospitable environment for pests through systemic resistance and proper operation design. IPM is an integration of multiple control methods that involve inspection, monitoring, and reporting. A pesticide is only applied when it is assumed to be most effective. Hence, the implementation of IPM will fuel the growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada during the forecast period.

Agrochemicals Market in Canada: Key Vendors and their Offerings

BASF SE, Bayer AG, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and Yara International ASA, among others, are some of the key vendors in the agrochemicals market in Canada. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are mentioned below:

BASF SE - The company offers agrochemicals under the brand name of Armezon.

- The company offers agrochemicals products for farmers. CF Industries Holdings Inc. - The company offers agrochemical products such as ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate.

Agrochemicals Market In Canada: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the agrochemicals market in Canada has been segmented into fertilizers and pesticides. The fertilizers segment will have a significant market share growth during the forecast period. Fertilizers can be classified into synthetic and biofertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers are further divided into nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers. Nitrogenous fertilizers had the largest share in the agrochemicals market in Canada in 2021. The use of fertilizers for the production of cereals and grains, fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds will positively impact market growth during the forecast period.

By application, the agrochemicals market in Canada has been segmented into crop-based and others. The crop-based segment will have a significant market share growth during the forecast period. The crop-based applications include grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, and fruits and vegetables.

Agrochemicals Market scope in Canada Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 279.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.20 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and Yara International ASA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

