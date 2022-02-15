Agrochemicals Market in Canada Records a CAGR of 4.45% by 2026| Technavio

Feb 15, 2022, 06:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The agrochemicals market in Canada estimates a market value of USD 279.69 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.45%.
Agrochemicals Market in Canada: Drivers
One of the key drivers supporting the agrochemicals market growth in Canada is the increasing use of herbicides. Many industry players are developing bio-based herbicides. These herbicides are eco-friendly and are significantly adopted by farmers in the country. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada during the forecast period.
Agrochemicals Market in Canada: Challenges
The agrochemicals market growth in Canada is challenged by the implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) as a new method of crop protection. The increasing resistance to pesticides and environmental and health concerns have reduced the use of chemical pesticides. It is a prevention method that creates an inhospitable environment for pests through systemic resistance and proper operation design. IPM is an integration of multiple control methods that involve inspection, monitoring, and reporting. A pesticide is only applied when it is assumed to be most effective. Hence, the implementation of IPM will fuel the growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada during the forecast period.
Agrochemicals Market in Canada: Key Vendors and their Offerings
BASF SE, Bayer AG, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and Yara International ASA, among others, are some of the key vendors in the agrochemicals market in Canada. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are mentioned below:
- BASF SE - The company offers agrochemicals under the brand name of Armezon.
- Bayer AG - The company offers agrochemicals products for farmers.
- CF Industries Holdings Inc. - The company offers agrochemical products such as ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate.
Agrochemicals Market In Canada: Segmentation Analysis
By product, the agrochemicals market in Canada has been segmented into fertilizers and pesticides. The fertilizers segment will have a significant market share growth during the forecast period. Fertilizers can be classified into synthetic and biofertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers are further divided into nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers. Nitrogenous fertilizers had the largest share in the agrochemicals market in Canada in 2021. The use of fertilizers for the production of cereals and grains, fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds will positively impact market growth during the forecast period.
By application, the agrochemicals market in Canada has been segmented into crop-based and others. The crop-based segment will have a significant market share growth during the forecast period. The crop-based applications include grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, and fruits and vegetables.
|
Agrochemicals Market scope in Canada
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 279.69 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.20
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
BASF SE, Bayer AG, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and Yara International ASA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Crop-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- CF Industries Holdings Inc.
- Dow Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.
- Nutrien Ltd.
- Syngenta Crop Protection AG
- UPL Ltd.
- Yara International ASA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
