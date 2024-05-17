Denmark Pharmaceutical Market size is set to grow by USD 852.1 mn from 2024-2028, high investment in pharmaceutical industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical market in Denmark size is estimated to grow by USD 852.1 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Class Type (Musculoskeletal system, Nervous system, Respiratory system, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Prescription drugs and OTC drugs), and Geography (Europe) Region Covered Denmark Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., ALK Abello AS, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., DANCANN PHARMA A S, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Ferring BV, FUJIFILM Corp., Genmab AS, H Lundbeck AS, LEO Pharma AS, Novo Nordisk AS, ORIFARM GROUP A S, ResoTher Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Zealand Pharma A S

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In Denmark, the pharmaceutical market is witnessing significant advancements in personalized medicine, driven by progress in genomics, molecular diagnostics, and bioinformatics. The Danish healthcare system integrates genomic information into clinical decision-making processes, backed by robust infrastructure, collaborative research initiatives, and a patient-centric approach. This shift focuses on chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and allergies, with trials like the SUSTAIN FORTE ongoing. Scandinavian universities, university hospitals, and science parks contribute to research and development in areas like respiration, urology, muscles, joints, bones, hormones, sense organs, and dermatology. The Danish market includes prescription drugs, public health insurance, and export commodities like PDE4 inhibitors and cancer medicines. Tax rates and prescription drugs are subjects of ongoing discussions in the Danish political landscape.

Market Challenges

The pharmaceutical market in Denmark navigates the complex task of providing access to advanced therapies while managing healthcare costs within a centralized system. The Danish Medicines Agency (DKMA) regulates pricing and reimbursement, prioritizing cost-effectiveness and sustainability. However, stringent regulations, including reference pricing, can create challenges for pharmaceutical companies, particularly for innovative or niche medications in areas such as immune system, infection, respiration, urology, muscles, joints, bones, hormones, sense organs, dermatology, and cancer. Denmark's focus on public health insurance and chronic disease management, as seen in the SUSTAIN FORTE trial, further influences the market landscape. Universities, university hospitals, and science parks contribute to scientific advancements and exports in this sector. Key commodities include PDE4 inhibitors and tax rates for prescription drugs (Rx).

Segment Overview

Class Type

1.1 Musculoskeletal system

1.2 Nervous system

1.3 Respiratory system

1.4 Others

Distribution Channel
2.1 Offline
2.2 Online

3.2 OTC drugs Geography 4.1 Europe



1.1 Musculoskeletal system- In the Danish pharmaceutical market, drugs targeting the musculoskeletal system, including those addressing immune system disorders, infections, respiration, urology, muscles, joints, and bones, hold significant importance due to an aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and allergies. The elderly demographic, which is projected to account for approximately 25% of Denmark's population of 6.3 million in 2040, requires pharmaceutical interventions to manage age-related conditions like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Furthermore, sedentary lifestyles and desk-bound work contribute to musculoskeletal issues, driving demand for drugs. The Danish market also exports various pharmaceutical commodities, including PDE4 inhibitors and cancer medicines, which are subject to specific tax rates. The public health insurance system covers prescription drugs (Rx), and universities, university hospitals, and science parks in Scandinavia contribute to the advancement of research and development in this field. According to Globocan 2020, chronic diseases account for a substantial portion of the disease burden, making the development of effective treatments a priority. Notable trials, such as the SUSTAIN FORTE trial, focus on addressing musculoskeletal disorders and hormonal imbalances.

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

The Pharmaceutical Market in Denmark is a significant sector, characterized by its focus on research and development (R&D), innovation, and high-quality standards. The market is driven by a large and aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a strong focus on preventive healthcare. The Danish government plays a crucial role in the market through its universal healthcare system, which ensures affordable access to medicines for its citizens. The market is also influenced by international trends, such as the shift towards personalized medicine and digital health solutions. The Danish regulatory environment is known for its stringent regulations, ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines. The market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by these factors and the ongoing development of new treatments and technologies.

