Agroforestry Group Announces the Winner of its Musang King Durian Tree Giveaway

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of its new logo and corporate rebranding, Agroforestry Group decided to give away one free Musang King durian tree worth USD 3,500. The event which ran over August and September 2021 asked participants to name one of multiple changes that the company made to its new logo.

The event saw more than 300 participants enter from across the world from South America and the Middle East to Australia. The winner was Mr. James Foster who was selected through a draw and was announced the winner by Agroforestry Group via video.

Mr. James Foster who is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is the co-founder of FC Productions a social media management company. FC Productions helps businesses build quality and long-lasting relationships with their customers through effective social media management.

Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD, said "We would like to thank everyone who participated and particularly, Mr. James Foster our winner. The events participation far exceeded our expectations. We hope it's been educational to those who are new to Musang King durian and our company."

Mr. Paul Martin added that the event helped bring global attention to what is known as the King of Fruits across Asia. Malaysia's Musang King durian, also known as Mao Shan Wang or D197, is the world's most demanded durian fruit variety. It can only be grown within certain regions of Malaysia and is sought after for its delicious, creamy, bitter-sweet flavour. Almost unknown to in China a decade ago, this prized delicacy has today become China's most imported fruit. It has almost single-handedly driven Asian export demand which has grown at an incredible 26% per year between 2010-2019.

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations and product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade. Due to interest from risk-averse private investors and companies attracted by their green credentials and their long-term high returns which are largely immune to economic cycles.

