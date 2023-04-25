Agroforestry Group Expanding its Musang King Durian Plantation to Meet Demand

HONG KONG, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group today announced that it is currently in the midst of expanding its Musang King durian plantation in Johor, Malaysia. The preparation and planting of an additional 1,500 Musang King durian trees is advancing steadily, as per plan.

Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD stated, "The decision to expand was an obvious one as demand internationally clearly outstrips Malaysia's current Musang King production capacity. It's worth noting that international demand doesn't only come from China and other nearby countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Singapore. The interest and consumption from Western countries, such as Australia, the United States, and the Netherlands, have also increased significantly."

Mr. Martin emphasized that the Agroforestry Group prioritizes strategic growth and prefers to expand gradually in controlled phases. He noted that inexperienced growers often make the mistake of seeking large areas of land without fully understanding the complexities and expenses involved in durian farming.

"We prioritize responsible expansion and consider the environmental impact while striving for operational improvement with each phase," said Mr. Martin. "Our continuous research and development involves adopting new techniques to enhance yields and growth. By expanding in stages, we can assess and incorporate enhancements from previous phases into new ones."

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations, product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry.

SOURCE Agroforestry Group