Agroforestry Group Introduces New Oud Oil Inoculation Technique

HONG KONG, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group today announced it has successfully completed the review of its new R&D driven oud oil inoculation technique, and will be introducing it across its Aquilaria plantations. This groundbreaking new technique aims to generate additional profitability through the production of increased agarwood volume as well as higher quality oud oil and woodchips.

Agroforestry Group reviewed the yield volume and distribution of oud oil found within trialed inoculated trees, before deciding to implement the new pipe based technique on a larger scale. The successful results saw an increase in quality and yield of oud per gram within trees.

Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD said "We are excited to have begun officially inoculating our trees with this new technique. It is a large improvement to the old fashioned traditional techniques being used with results immediately visible when compared side to side."

He added that research & development is crucial to Agroforestry Group and it is a key competitive advantage the company has compared to other growers. Agroforestry Group is always reviewing ways to improve its operations and the introduction of this technique aims to deliver additional profitability for its self and its clients.

To the unfamiliar, inoculation is a process that produces highly valuable resinous agarwood within commercial Aquilaria plantations. What takes hundreds of years naturally can be done in just years on commercial plantations using inoculation. Standard techniques used by growers, produce agarwood by drilling holes in a tree's trunk to wound the tree and pouring simulative agents into them.

Although standard inoculation techniques have been successful they produce uneven and poorly distributed agarwood within Aquilaria trees. After Agroforestry Group reviewed these practices it decided to find new and improved means of inoculation. The introduction of its new pipe based inoculation technique produces more agarwood by increasing its volume and distribution throughout the tree. The pipes system it uses wraps around the tree covering more volume and disseminates the simulative agents more efficiently.

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations, product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry.

