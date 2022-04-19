Agroforestry Group Report First Quarter Success but Urges More to Invest Ethically

HONG KONG, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private forestry management company, Agroforestry Group has seen record success in the first quarter of 2022 including; on boarding several new partners, continued research and development with Ori Oud Asia, over 100 trees planted since the beginning of the year in a dedicated wildlife sanctuary on reforestation grounds.

An improved canopy of trees in the sanctuary (Agroforestry Group).

Renowned for projects that make a difference and are measurable in impact, and through its own unique programme, Agroforestry Group plants one tree for every tree purchased to help rebuild Malaysia's rainforests. Their business model for exporting high volumes of some of the most niche globally available products such as Musang King durian and Aquilaria trees, is a process managed with high agricultural expertise and low operational costs not to mention – complete transparency.

Agroforestry Group is keen to raise awareness on the importance of nurturing and harvesting natural environments including reforestation and animal habitats, through a commodity that does not decrease in value. Agroforestry Group offers ethical investors an opportunity to own a tangible asset that both appreciates in value and benefits the environment. Investors can physically visit their investments at any time, can identify their specific trees through bar codes, and can trace them online via their digital certificates, GPS coordinates and online client monitoring system (CVM).

Agroforestry Group's transparency and ethical focus has been a key driving force behind its success. Mr. Craig Wilkinson who has visited the company's plantations stated, "At the plantation I saw first-hand that my investment is with a large, robust company, with a well-executed agroforestry plan."

The first quarter of 2022 has seen Agroforestry Group drive significant changes to improve the sanctuary of wildlife, supported and managed by the Sabah Wildlife Department where several endangered animals live including the Borneo orangutan, Sumatran rhinoceros, Malayan sun bear, clouded leopard, bear cat, hornbills and more. Trees are planted to build a canopy, creating a 'corridor of life' that will serve to connect animal populations and protect them. However, this process takes three years in total and relies upon others to invest in trees being planted.

To find out more about Agroforestry Group, to make an investment or attend a plantation tour, please visit https://www.agroforestrygroup.com/.

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations and product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade due to interest from risk-averse private investors attracted by the green credentials of the industry and the long-term high returns of agroforestry.

