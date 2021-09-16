Agroforestry Group Starts Using Bitcoin as a Form of Payment

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agroforestry Group has announced that it will begin servicing the new cryptocurrency based economy by accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as an additional form of payment.

This announcement has been a long time in the making and is a direct result of feedback from internal and external stakeholders. Cryptocurrencies led by Bitcoin have become more and more accepted as forms of payment by the general public over the years. Offering such alternative payment solutions is just one of the many ways in which Agroforestry Group is leveraging on technology.

Agroforestry Group believes in the future of block chain technologies as it can improve transactional costs and convenience for all its clients around the world. Clients paying with may do so through their usual crypto wallet applications by scanning Agroforestry Group's provided QR code or entering its numeric address. Agroforestry Group is capable of accepting major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether USD (USDT).

Mr. Paul Martin, Agroforestry Group's MD, said, "Bitcoin holdings have expanded rapidly over the past five years and there is growing demand from our clientele for convenient and flexible payment solutions. Our decision to accept Bitcoin, as well as other up and coming cryptocurrencies, was a result of strong positive feedback and requests from our customers."

He added that to his knowledge Agroforestry Group are one of the first in the industry to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the largest and most popular cryptocurrency in the world. Originally launched in 2009 it has risen from a market capitalization of almost 0 USD to between 800 billion and 1 trillion USD today. Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. It is without a central bank or single administrator, and can be sent from user to user on a peer-to-peer bitcoin network without the need for intermediaries. Bitcoin is a storage of wealth that can potentially replace traditional fiat currencies. As a payment option, it provides a convenient secure, fast and cheaper method of payment compared to traditional payment methods such as bank transfers and credit card payments.

About Agroforestry Group

Established in 2015, Agroforestry Group have applied their thirty years of private forestry management into the establishment and commercial development of durian and agarwood plantations and product distribution and sales. As an asset class, agriculture and forestry has expanded rapidly over the last decade. Due to interest from risk-averse private investors and companies attracted by their green credentials and their long-term high returns which are largely immune to economic cycles.

