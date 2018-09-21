AgroFresh Showcases IoT Platform for Produce Freshness

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh produce supply chain now has end-to-end visibility for logistics management, as a result of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AGFS) FreshCloud™ Transit Insights. One of the first three core offerings of AgroFresh's recently launched predictive technology platform, FreshCloud, Transit Insights provides data and insight into the condition of produce during transit.

Earlier this year, AgroFresh acquired the disruptive Internet of Things (IoT) platform from Verigo™ as part of its expanding commitment to data-driven solutions for produce freshness.

FreshCloud Transit Insights now provides valuable data insights to improve the management of fruit and vegetable cold-chain logistics. Through proprietary sensor technology, Transit Insights helps growers, packers, distributors and retailers make timely decisions, rooted in data, about their fresh produce.

"In order for fresh produce to reach the end consumer, our customers must manage critical processes and challenges from farm to retailer," said Adam Kinsey, IoT solutions global business lead at AgroFresh. "With FreshCloud Transit Insights, our customers now have data on the expected impact on produce quality, as well as alerts to ensure that products are handled and cooled correctly. FreshCloud Transit Insights provides the tools that enable smarter decisions to maximize revenue and improve the consumer experience."

AgroFresh experts will attend PMA Fresh Summit in Orlando, Florida October 19-20 to showcase AgroFresh's latest freshness innovations, including FreshCloud Transit Insights and RipeLock™, an end-to-end quality system that delivers longer lasting freshness for bananas.

Attendees of PMA Fresh Summit can visit AgroFresh at booth #2103 to learn more about how FreshCloud Transit Insights can provide visibility to critical steps in the supply chain and empower proactive quality management.

"FreshCloud Transit Insights is another tangible offering that reinforces our mission to help our customers deliver the best produce and to reduce global food waste," said Paul Nselel, vice president and global general manager at AgroFresh. "At AgroFresh, we continue to find innovative ways to use science and technology to expand the availability of fresh, high-quality produce and minimize food waste. This is only the beginning of our commitment to data-driven solutions for produce freshness."

Learn more about Transit Insights and the entire FreshCloud platform, as well as AgroFresh's other produce freshness solutions by visiting the website

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) is a global leader in delivering innovative food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. The company is empowering the food industry with Smarter Freshness, a range of integrated solutions designed to help growers, packers and retailers improve produce freshness and quality, reducing waste. AgroFresh's solutions range from pre-harvest with Harvista™ and LandSpring™ to its marquis SmartFresh™ Quality System, which includes SmartFresh™, AdvanStore™ and ActiMist™, working together to maintain the quality of stored produce. AgroFresh has a controlling interest in TECNIDEX, a leading provider of post-harvest fungicides, waxes and biocides for the citrus market. Additionally, the company's initial retail solution, RipeLock™, optimizes banana ripening for the benefit of retailers and consumers. AgroFresh has key products registered in over 45 countries, with approximately 3,000 direct customers and services over 25,000 storage rooms globally. For more information, please visit www.agrofresh.com.

