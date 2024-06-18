AgroFresh Names Highly Regarded Industry Veteran as Chairman of Its Board

Global leader in post-harvest freshness solutions adds former CEO of Lipman Family Farms

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. a global leader in post-harvest solutions for fresh produce, recently named Kent Shoemaker to its Board of Directors and appointed him Chairman of the Board.

"As we continue to expand our products and services for additional crops, we remain committed to helping our customers meet their post-harvest challenges at every step in the fresh produce supply chain," said Clint Lewis, CEO of AgroFresh. "We are excited to welcome a leader like Kent who has walked in our customers' shoes and has been a successful business leader with direct experiences in produce production and managing risk along the supply chain as produce travels from harvest to home."

Until his retirement in 2023, Shoemaker served as CEO of Lipman Family Farms for nearly 14 years, the largest open-field tomato grower in North America. The Immokalee, Fla.-based company provides year-round fresh produce through an integrated network of research and development, farming, processing and packing. Prior to Lipman, Shoemaker spent 26 years at FreshPoint, Inc., North America's largest fresh produce distribution network, the final 10 years as COO. Kent was part of the leadership team whose expansion efforts resulted in the sale of FreshPoint to Sysco Corporation.

"My journey to this role has been marked by a deep respect for agriculture and a passion for fostering sustainable practices," stated Shoemaker. "It is an honor to be associated with such a highly regarded leader in the area of produce sustainability."

"Kent's experience will be invaluable to us as AgroFresh continues its transformation to expand its pathways for growth, having recently completed the acquisitions of both Tessara and Pace International," added Lewis.

As the newest independent director, Shoemaker replaces Brian Kocher as Chairman of the Board who has recently transitioned off the Board to take on the role of CEO for SunOpta. Kent will now join other independent board members: Tina Lawton, former APAC President of Syngenta; Sandor Nagy, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Supply Chain at Driscoll's; and David McInerney, Founder/Former CEO of Fresh Direct. [Link to previous release: https://www.agrofresh.com/agrofresh-new-board-directors/]

For more information about AgroFresh and details about how the company is helping customers produce abundant, sustainable, quality fresh produce for all, visit www.agrofresh.com .

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh is a global leader in post-harvest quality and freshness solutions, dedicated to enhancing the quality and extending the shelf-life of fresh produce while reducing food loss and waste. From a legacy of innovation that stretches back more than 40 years, AgroFresh addresses fresh produce supply chain challenges from all angles, offering a full suite of integrated storage, packing line and digital solutions. AgroFresh has what it takes to empower growers, packers and retailers to succeed in their business of delivering fresh, quality and sustainable produce from harvest to home. To learn more about AgroFresh, visit www.agrofresh.com/.

SOURCE AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.