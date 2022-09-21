A&G's Andy Graiser Named to 2022 List of 'Top 100 Restructuring Professionals'

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global M&A Network has named A&G Real Estate Partners Co-President Andy Graiser to its 2022 list of "Top 100 Restructuring Professionals."

The ninth-annual "Distinction in Deal-Making Award" recognizes "highly respected, successful and innovative" leaders in the restructuring and turnaround world, the organization noted in the announcement.

Andy Graiser

Graiser, who co-founded A&G in 2012 with business partner Emilio Amendola, was one of 25 consultants named to the list. In his role at A&G, Graiser oversees the execution of real estate projects involving lease renegotiation/termination, real estate optimization, sales, portfolio valuations and strategic growth. He works with healthy and distressed companies and serves as a go-to resource for boards and C-suite executives, as well as lenders, investment bankers, private equity firms, financial advisors and attorneys.

In compiling the Top 100 ranking, Global M&A Network also recognized 25 financial advisors and 50 attorneys. It chose one executive per company after evaluating individual firms as well as top transactions that had previously earned one of its annual "Turnaround Atlas Awards."

This past July, A&G was named "Real Estate Restructuring Firm of the Year" in Global M&A Network's 14th-annual Atlas Awards—the third consecutive year in which A&G received the honor.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, A&G has touched a total 15,403 leases on behalf of 92 clients in categories such as retail, restaurant, office, warehouse, manufacturing, supermarket, theaters, fitness/entertainment (including amusement parks and waterparks), and personal services.

During the past two years, the company secured occupancy-cost reductions and lease terminations on 10,899 and 1,346 leases, respectively—delivering a total of $2.4 billion in savings for these 92 companies. Meanwhile, A&G's real estate sales division was active across a wide array of sectors during this period, selling greenhouses, warehouses, catering facilities and retail, residential and office properties. Most recently, the team has been retained to sell 14 medical office buildings and the prestigious Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, NY.

"I am humbled to be included in such a distinguished group of professionals," Graiser said. "I also could not be prouder of the accomplishments of our multidisciplinary teams. Working on behalf of more than 750 clients, they have saved more than $10 billion in occupancy costs and have sold $12 billion in real estate and leases. This work has allowed A&G's clients to access critical liquidity, save jobs and keep the doors open during some of the most tumultuous economic times in recent memory."

