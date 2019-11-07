AGS Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) ("AGS", "us", "we" or the "Company") today reported operating results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Our third quarter performance was underscored by the sale of nearly 1,400 EGMs - the most in our company's history - as well as record performance in our Table Products segment. 92% of domestic EGM unit sales were from our Orion family of cabinets, including our latest addition, the Orion Upright, which accounted for approximately 300 sold units in the quarter," said David Lopez, President and Chief Executive Officer. "After a successful G2E last month, we are looking forward to launching our premium lease-only Orion Rise cabinet and Starwall LED merchandising display, as well as our highly anticipated Orion 49C, Pax S card shuffler, and Bonus Spin Xtreme progressive system. We believe this robust suite of products will help drive growth in 2020 and beyond."

Summary of the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (In thousands, except per-share and Adjusted EBITDA margin data)





Three Months Ended

September 30,





















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

Revenues:































EGM

$ 75,299



$ 71,784



$ 3,515





4.9 % Table Products



2,861





2,052





809





39.4 % Interactive



1,217





1,690





(473)





(28.0) % Total revenues

$ 79,377



$ 75,526



$ 3,851





5.1 % Operating income

$ 5,579



$ 10,110



$ (4,531)





(44.8) % Net (loss) income attributable to PlayAGS, Inc.

$ (5,536)



$ 4,347



$ (9,883)





(227.4) % (Loss) income per share

$ (0.16)



$ 0.12



$ (0.28)





(233.3) %

































Adjusted EBITDA:































EGM

$ 35,825



$ 34,026



$ 1,799





5.3 % Table Products



1,409





428





981





229.2 % Interactive



(447)





(877)





430





(49.0) % Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 36,787



$ 33,577



$ 3,210





9.6 % Total Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)



46.3 %



44.5 %



N/A



180 bps



Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 5% to $79.4 million , driven by record EGM unit sales and increased gaming operations revenue in our EGM and Table Products segments.

, driven by record EGM unit sales and increased gaming operations revenue in our EGM and Table Products segments. Gaming operations revenue, or recurring revenue, grew to $52.5 million , or 4% year-over-year, driven by an increase in our domestic and international EGM installed base, and growth in our Table Products installed base.

, or 4% year-over-year, driven by an increase in our domestic and international EGM installed base, and growth in our Table Products installed base. EGM sold units increased 4%, to 1,391 compared to 1,332 in the prior year led by sales of the Orion Portrait and the successful launch of our new Orion Upright cabinets.

and the successful launch of our new cabinets. Table Products revenue increased 39% to $2.9 million , driven by increased progressive table game placements and an increased footprint (3) of the recently introduced Dex S card shuffler.

, driven by increased progressive table game placements and an increased footprint of the recently introduced card shuffler. Net loss of $5.5 million decreased year-over-year from net income of $4 .3 million in the prior year due to increases in non-cash depreciation and amortization as well as an increase in tax expense compared to the prior year period.

decreased year-over-year from net income of .3 million in the prior year due to increases in non-cash depreciation and amortization as well as an increase in tax expense compared to the prior year period. Total Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) increased 10% to $36.8 million , driven by increased revenue from our EGM and Table Products segments as well as reduced operating costs in our Interactive social gaming business.

increased 10% to , driven by increased revenue from our EGM and Table Products segments as well as reduced operating costs in our Interactive social gaming business. Total Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(1) increased to 46% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 44% in the prior year, driven by several different factors, most notably due to improved operating performance of our Table Products and Interactive segments.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures, see non-GAAP reconciliation below. (2) Basis points ("bps") (3) Footprint includes sold and leased units.

EGM

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

(Amounts in thousands, except unit data)

Three months ended

September 30,





















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

EGM segment revenues:































Gaming operations

$ 48,854



$ 47,109



$ 1,745





3.7 % Equipment sales



26,445





24,675





1,770





7.2 % Total EGM revenues

$ 75,299



$ 71,784



$ 3,515





4.9 %

































EGM Adjusted EBITDA

$ 35,825



$ 34,026



$ 1,799





5.3 %

































EGM unit information:































VLT



517





1,217





(700)





(57.5) % Class II



12,355





11,477





878





7.7 % Class III



5,852





3,374





2,478





73.4 % Domestic installed base, end of period



18,724





16,068





2,656





16.5 % International installed base, end of period



8,668





8,116





552





6.8 % Total installed base, end of period



27,392





24,184





3,208





13.3 %

































Domestic revenue per day

$ 25.08



$ 27.14



$ (2.06)





(7.6) % International revenue per day

$ 7.99



$ 8.52



$ (0.53)





(6.2) % Total revenue per day

$ 19.68



$ 20.95



$ (1.27)





(6.1) %

































Domestic revenue per day - excluding EGMs purchased from Integrity

$ 26.55



$ 27.14



$ (0.59)





(2.2) % Total revenue per day - excluding EGMs purchased from Integrity

$ 20.11



$ 20.95



$ (0.84)





(4.0) %

































Domestic EGM units sold



1,350





1,332





18





1.4 % International EGM units sold



41





-





41





100.0 % Total EGM units sold



1,391





1,332





59





4.4 %

































Domestic average sales price

$ 18,476



$ 18,051



$ 425





2.4 %

EGM Highlights

Domestic Gaming Operations

Domestic EGM installed base grew by 2,656 units year-over-year, driven by the acquisition of 2,500 EGMs from Integrity Gaming Corp. ("Integrity") and the placement of approximately 900 incremental recurring units year-over-year. The prior year installed base included approximately 700 VLT units that were purchased in an end-of-lease buyout. (4)

Sequentially, our domestic EGM installed base grew more than 300 units, driven by new casino openings.

Domestic EGM revenue per day ("RPD") decreased 8% to $25.08 compared to $27.14 in the prior year period driven by incremental units in markets that yield lower RPD than our domestic average. When excluding the impact of the EGMs purchased from Integrity, we estimate that Domestic RPD was $26.55 .

compared to in the prior year period driven by incremental units in markets that yield lower RPD than our domestic average. When excluding the impact of the EGMs purchased from Integrity, we estimate that Domestic RPD was . Oklahoma RPD decreased 17% to $18.13 compared to $21.72 in the prior year driven by the inclusion of EGMs purchased from Integrity and the continued product performance previously identified. When normalized for the impact of the EGMs purchased from Integrity, we estimate that Oklahoma RPD was $18.96 .

compared to in the prior year driven by the inclusion of EGMs purchased from Integrity and the continued product performance previously identified. When normalized for the impact of the EGMs purchased from Integrity, we estimate that Oklahoma RPD was . Non-Oklahoma RPD increased 5% to $35.85 compared to $34.18 in the prior year period driven by improved performance in markets such as Washington and California .(5)

International Gaming Operations

International gaming operations revenue grew year-over-year due to the addition of 552 incremental units placed with both existing and new customers, predominantly in Mexico .

. International RPD decreased by $0.53 , or 6%, as we grew our installed base in new markets and properties in Mexico that have lower yields than our average international RPD as well as initial placements in the Philippines .

Equipment Sales

EGM equipment sales revenue increased 7%, to $26.4 million , driven by record EGM sales and increased domestic average sales price ("ASP"). Record EGM sales of 1,391 units included 1,350 domestic units, of which nearly 65% were sold into early-entry markets such as Canada , Nevada , Pennsylvania , and Michigan .

, driven by record EGM sales and increased domestic average sales price ("ASP"). Record EGM sales of 1,391 units included 1,350 domestic units, of which nearly 65% were sold into early-entry markets such as , , , and . ASP for EGMs increased 2% to $18,476 due to a greater mix of higher-priced Orion family cabinets.

Product Highlights

The new Orion Upright footprint (6) grew to more than 325 units and accounted for 22% of sales in the quarter with placements in several early-entry markets such as Arizona , Canada , New Mexico , Michigan and Oregon as well as ramping markets such as Florida and California . Placements were driven by our proven legacy games such as Golden Wins and new games such as Imperial Luck.

footprint grew to more than 325 units and accounted for 22% of sales in the quarter with placements in several early-entry markets such as , , , and as well as ramping markets such as and . Placements were driven by our proven legacy games such as and new games such as Orion Portrait footprint (6) increased to nearly 8,000 units, up 87% year-over-year and accounted for 57% of sales in the quarter.

footprint increased to nearly 8,000 units, up 87% year-over-year and accounted for 57% of sales in the quarter. Orion Slant footprint(6) increased to nearly 2,500 units and accounted for 13% of sales in the quarter.

(4) The VLT units were not included in our sold unit count for either period (420 in the fourth quarter of 2018, 130 in the first quarter of 2019, and 150 in the second quarter of 2019). (5) Excludes the positive impact of the removal of 700 VLT units and 500 Texas units (third quarter of 2018), both lower yielding than our domestic average. (6) Footprint includes sold and leased units.

Table Products

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

(Amounts in thousands, except unit data)

Three months ended

September 30,





















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

Table Products segment revenues:































Gaming operations

$ 2,451



$ 1,902



$ 549





28.9 % Equipment sales



410





150





260





173.3 % Total Table Products revenues

$ 2,861



$ 2,052



$ 809





39.4 %

































Table Products Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,409



$ 428



$ 981





229.2 %

































Table Products unit information:































Table Products installed base, end of period



3,601





3,065





536





17.5 % Average monthly lease price

$ 232



$ 214



$ 18





8.4 %

Table Products Highlights

Total Table Products revenue increased 39% to $2.9 million , driven by record gaming operations revenue due to an increase of 536 units year-over-year and record equipment sales.

, driven by record gaming operations revenue due to an increase of 536 units year-over-year and record equipment sales. Gaming operations revenue increased $0.5 million , or 29%, driven by the continued growth of our progressive offerings; Bonus Spin, Royal 9 and Super 4, Buster Blackjack side bets, our newly introduced Dex S card shuffler, and our Criss Cross Poker premium game offering.

, or 29%, driven by the continued growth of our progressive offerings; and side bets, our newly introduced card shuffler, and our premium game offering. Record equipment sales revenue increased $0.3 million , or 173%, due to the successful launch of our new Dex S card shuffler and sales of our table signage.

, or 173%, due to the successful launch of our new card shuffler and sales of our table signage. Installed base of table game progressives reached more than 1,200 units, up 37% year-over-year, contributing to the 8% increase in average monthly lease price.

Installed base of side bets reached nearly 2,100 units in the quarter.

Continued to convert competitor progressives to our own STAX Progressives in the quarter, which helped drive the Adjusted EBITDA increase.

in the quarter, which helped drive the Adjusted EBITDA increase. We expect that momentum and demand for our new Dex S card shuffler will continue to grow, with more than 175 shufflers currently installed in 13 markets across the U.S.

Interactive

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

(Amounts in thousands)

Three months ended

September 30,





















2019



2018



$ Change



% Change

Interactive segment revenue:































Social gaming revenue

$ 712



$ 1,446



$ (734)





(50.8) % iGaming revenue



505





244





261





107.0 % Total Interactive revenue

$ 1,217



$ 1,690



$ (473)





(28.0) %

































Interactive Adjusted EBITDA

$ (447)



$ (877)



$ 430





(49.0) %

Interactive Highlights

The increase in Interactive Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to increases in iGaming revenue and decreased operating costs. iGaming Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.4 million compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period.

compared to in the prior year period. iGaming revenue increased $0.3 million , driven by the continued placement of our proven land-based EGM content in the European RMG market as well as our recent launch into the New Jersey RMG marketplace.

, driven by the continued placement of our proven land-based EGM content in the European RMG market as well as our recent launch into the New Jersey RMG marketplace. We successfully launched our iGaming platform in New Jersey with Rush Street Interactive this quarter with titles such as Golden Wins , Jade Wins , Longhorn Jackpots , and our hit title Rakin' Bacon !

with Rush Street Interactive this quarter with titles such as , , , and our hit title ! We now have more than 28 suppliers live across the iGaming platform with eight new suppliers launched in Q3 2019.

Social gaming revenue decreased $0.7 million while Interactive Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.4 million compared to the prior year as a result of strategically optimizing our user acquisition costs in our social business.

Balance Sheet Review

As of September 30, 2019, we had $11.7 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $70.7 million at December 31, 2018. Total net debt, which is the principal amount of debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019, was approximately $523.3 million compared to $468.1 million at December 31, 2018. Net debt as of September 30, 2019 increased by $55.2 million compared to December 31, 2018, primarily driven by the acquisition of Integrity. Our Adjusted Total Net Debt Leverage Ratio increased from 3.4 times at December 31, 2018, to 3.6 times at September 30, 2019, see Total Net Debt Leverage Ratio Reconciliation below.(7) Capital expenditures increased $3.5 million to $19.6 million in the third quarter, compared to $16.1 million in the prior year period due to new domestic and international recurring EGM units placed on lease driven by new openings and expansions, and an increase in recurring Table Products units.

During the current quarter, we repurchased 103,385 shares of our common stock at an average price of $10.96 per share for an aggregate amount of $1.1 million. Approximately $48.9 million remained available under the $50 million share repurchase program as of September 30, 2019. All shares repurchased under the Company's program have been retired.

2019 Outlook

Based on our year-to-date progress, we continue to expect to generate total adjusted EBITDA of $145 - $150 million in 2019, representing growth of approximately 6% - 10% compared to the prior year period. We continue to expect 2019 capital expenditures to be in the range of $65 - $69 million, compared to $66.2 million in 2018, reflecting an expectation for an increase in our EGM installed base.

(Amounts in millions) 2018 Actual Results

2019 Guidance

Growth Percentage Adjusted EBITDA $136.2

$145 - $150

6% - 10% Capex $66.2

$65 - $69

(2)% - 4%



(7) Total Adjusted EBITDA, total net debt leverage ratio, and adjusted total net debt leverage ratio are non-GAAP measures, see non-GAAP reconciliation below.

Company Overview

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II tribal gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and remarkable growth have helped us branch out to become one of the most all-inclusive commercial gaming suppliers in the world. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino, real-money gaming solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com.

PLAYAGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30,



December 31,





2019



2018

Assets

Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,733



$ 70,726

Restricted cash



20





78

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $901 and $855 respectively



58,149





44,704

Inventories



30,264





27,438

Prepaid expenses



4,782





3,566

Deposits and other



7,326





4,231

Total current assets



112,274





150,743

Property and equipment, net



104,880





91,547

Goodwill



286,203





277,263

Intangible assets



237,794





196,898

Deferred tax asset



2,415





2,544

Operating leases



11,940





-

Other assets



4,438





12,347

Total assets

$ 759,944



$ 731,342



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 18,510



$ 14,821

Accrued liabilities



33,812





26,659

Current maturities of long-term debt



6,026





5,959

Total current liabilities



58,348





47,439

Long-term debt



519,521





521,924

Deferred tax liability - noncurrent



2,195





1,443

Operating lease liability, long-term



11,823





-

Other long-term liabilities



40,970





24,732

Total liabilities



632,857





595,538

Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock at $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding



-





-

Common stock at $0.01 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018; and 35,405,594, and 35,353,296 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.



354





353

Additional paid-in capital



367,620





361,628

Accumulated deficit



(236,710)





(222,403)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4,177)





(3,774)

Total stockholders' equity



127,087





135,804

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 759,944



$ 731,342



PLAYAGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended September 30,





2019



2018

Revenues















Gaming operations

$ 52,522



$ 50,701

Equipment sales



26,855





24,825

Total revenues



79,377





75,526

Operating expenses















Cost of gaming operations(8)



10,170





10,494

Cost of equipment sales(8)



13,479





12,109

Selling, general and administrative



16,861





15,284

Research and development



8,671





7,894

Write-downs and other charges



807





667

Depreciation and amortization



23,810





18,968

Total operating expenses



73,798





65,416

Income from operations



5,579





10,110

Other expense (income)















Interest expense



9,320





8,956

Interest income



(42)





(89)

Other (income) expense



(106)





434

(Loss) income before income taxes



(3,593)





809

Income tax benefit (expense)



(1,926)





3,538

Net (loss) income



(5,519)





4,347

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



(17)





-

Net (loss) income attributable to PlayAGS, Inc.



(5,536)





4,347

Foreign currency translation adjustment



(1,273)





1,636

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$ (6,809)



$ 5,983



















Basic and diluted (loss) income per common share:















Basic

$ (0.16)



$ 0.12

Diluted

$ (0.16)



$ 0.12

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic



35,447





35,305

Diluted



35,447





36,313





(8) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

PLAYAGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





Nine months ended September 30,





2019



2018

Cash flows from operating activities















Net loss

$ (12,944)



$ (10,501)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



69,002





57,784

Accretion of contract rights under development agreements and placement fees



4,550





3,412

Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount



1,426





1,388

Payment-in-kind interest payments



-





(37,624)

Write-off of deferred loan cost and discount



-





3,410

Stock-based compensation expense



5,309





9,167

Provision (benefit) for bad debts



183





(198)

Loss on disposition of assets



1,015





1,383

Impairment of assets



5,343





1,199

Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration



501





700

Provision (Benefit) for deferred income tax



873





(205)

Changes in assets and liabilities that relate to operations:















Accounts receivable



(12,136)





(12,277)

Inventories



961





(3,173)

Prepaid expenses



(1,098)





(1,958)

Deposits and other



(3,081)





(626)

Other assets, non-current



9,024





13,574

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(6,447)





(12,135)

Net cash provided by operating activities



62,481





13,320

Cash flows from investing activities















Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(54,935)





(4,452)

Purchase of intangible assets



(4,926)





(931)

Software development and other expenditures



(9,957)





(8,794)

Proceeds from disposition of assets



161





21

Purchases of property and equipment



(38,760)





(34,457)

Net used in investing activities



(108,417)





(48,613)

Cash flows from financing activities















Repayment of PIK notes



-





(115,000)

Repayment of senior secured credit facilities



(4,040)





(3,864)

Payment of financed placement fee obligations



(6,058)





(2,688)

Payments of previous acquisition obligation



(1,227)





-

Payments on equipment long-term note payable and capital leases



(1,043)





(2,108)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock



-





176,341

Initial public offering cost



-





(4,160)

Repurchase of common stock



(1,133)





-

Proceeds from stock option exercise



685





731

Distributions to non-controlling interest owners



(302)





-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(13,118)





49,252

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



3





4

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(59,051)





13,963

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



70,804





19,342

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 11,753



$ 33,305



















Supplemental cash flow information:















Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Intangible assets obtained under placement fee arrangements

$ 39,198



$ 931

Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities

$ 882



$ 307

Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$ 13,048



$ -



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information in connection with our results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: total Adjusted EBITDA, total Adjusted EBITDA margin, total net debt leverage ratio, adjusted total net debt leverage ratio, and Free Cash Flow. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flows, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Total Adjusted EBITDA

This press release and accompanying schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We believe that the presentation of total Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future, as well as other items we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Further, we believe total Adjusted EBITDA provides a meaningful measure of operating profitability because we use it for evaluating our business performance, making budgeting decisions, and comparing our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. It also provides management and investors with additional information to estimate our value.

Total Adjusted EBITDA is not a presentation made in accordance with GAAP. Our use of the term total Adjusted EBITDA may vary from others in our industry. Total Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income. Total Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Our definition of total Adjusted EBITDA allows us to add back certain non-cash charges that are deducted in calculating net income and to deduct certain gains that are included in calculating net income. However, these expenses and gains vary greatly, and are difficult to predict. They can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. In addition, in the case of charges or expenses, these items can represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other corporate purposes. Due to these limitations, we rely primarily on our GAAP results, such as net loss, (loss) income from operations, EGM Adjusted EBITDA, Table Products Adjusted EBITDA or Interactive Adjusted EBITDA and use Total Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally.

The total Adjusted EBITDA discussion above is also applicable to its margin measure, which is calculated as total Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total Revenue.

The following table presents a reconciliation of total Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, which is the most comparable GAAP measure: