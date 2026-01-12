AGVANCE AND RAZOR TRACKING LAUNCH SEAMLESS INTEGRATION DELIVERING REAL-TIME FLEET VISIBILITY FOR AGRIBUSINESS

This new integration allows Agvance users to seamlessly view all of their tracked equipment into their Agvance software, giving agribusinesses a unified, real-time operational view. With connected vehicle telematics from Razor Tracking at their fingertips, customers gain instant access to location, heading, job scheduling, weather overlays, and more.

The combined capabilities allow operations teams to work faster, reduce manual effort, improve service accuracy, and deliver an elevated customer experience.

"With this integration, equipment and assets are seamlessly pulled into Agvance Dispatch as a mapping layer," said Kaleb Pruemer, Agvance Product Manager. "By bringing Razor Tracking data into our platform, we're helping agribusinesses optimize efficiency to simplify their daily operations."

The integration strengthens the connection between logistics, equipment, and agribusiness planning—delivering a clean, efficient, and unified experience for Agvance users.

"Integrations like this give agribusinesses the clarity and efficiency they need to run smarter operations," said Eric Mauch, Managing Partner of Razor Tracking. "By connecting Razor Tracking telematics with Agvance, users can now monitor their entire fleet—across multiple locations—from one powerful platform."

ABOUT AGVANCE

Agvance is the leading comprehensive, integrated software suite for agricultural retailers, designed to manage core operations like accounting, agronomy, grain, and energy. Using Agvance, companies improve efficiency, data flow, and customer relationships through tools for dispatch, blending, inventory, and grower portals (Grower360). Agvance web and mobile apps enable ag retailers to integrate business process functions from every facet of their operations. From diversified cooperatives to leading national distributors, scalable solutions are available for businesses of any size. For more information about Agvance, visit the company's website at www.agvance.net.

ABOUT RAZOR TRACKING

Razor Tracking, with headquarters in Fargo, ND, is recognized for offering the most advanced GPS fleet tracking & management software platform to track vehicles and assets in any industry since 2012. Razor Tracking offers an open data platform and continues to expand its product portfolio to allow embedding of Razor Tracking technology through partnerships, distributors, and integrations. Additional products for safety and efficiency include dash cameras, equipment inspections, safety scorecards, tank monitoring, geofencing, dispatching, and more to optimize customer fleet operations. For more information, visit RazorTracking.com.

SOURCE Razor Tracking