RAZOR TRACKING CONSTRUCTION FLEET INTEGRATION SOLUTION NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH JOHN DEERE OPERATIONS CENTER™

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Tracking software now integrates with John Deere Construction equipment and telematics, representing a major advancement in construction fleet visibility and control.

Razor Tracking’s two-way construction integration with John Deere Operations Center™ connects your equipment, vehicles, and insights into one powerful view—built for visibility, security, and efficiency.
Through this two-way integration with John Deere Operations Center™, customers can monitor John Deere Construction equipment alongside support vehicles in a single platform. The solution is AEMP 2.0 compatible and enables real-time tracking, engine diagnostics, maintenance alerts, routing and dispatch, job scheduling, geofencing, weather overlays, dash cameras, and more with Razor Tracking.

This unified approach empowers construction professionals to improve equipment utilization, reduce downtown, prevent theft, and make data-driven decision across multiple job sites.

"GPS Tracking technology is an extremely valuable tool for John Deere Construction customers," said Eric Mauch, Managing Partner of Razor Tracking. "With our plug-and-play tracking and dash camera devices and two-way software integration, customers gain complete visibility into their equipment and vehicles—giving them confidence, control, and operational clarity."

Razor Tracking, with headquarters in Fargo, ND, is recognized for offering the most advanced GPS fleet tracking & management software platform to track vehicles and assets in any industry since 2012. Razor Tracking offers an open data platform and continues to expand its product portfolio to allow embedding of Razor Tracking technology through partnerships, distributors, and integrations. Additional products for safety and efficiency include dash cameras, equipment inspections, safety scorecards, tank monitoring, geofencing, dispatching, and more to optimize customer fleet operations. For more information, visit RazorTracking.com.

