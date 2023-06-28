AH Board of Commissioners Approves Budget for 'Putting People First' in 2024

ATLANTA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a fiscal year 2024 budget of $452.1 million that provides housing, support services and the creation and preservation of thousands of new and existing affordable housing units across Atlanta.

"This budget will allow us to do our part to help reach Mayor Andre Dickens' goal of 20,000 new affordable units by creating housing, preserving existing units and significantly increasing the number of households we serve," said Larry Stewart, chairman of the Board of Commissioners. "I am proud of the work of the AH staff and thankful to my fellow commissioners for approving a budget that invests in the potential of people."

Atlanta Housing's Moving to Work agreement with HUD, extended until 2028, provides the agency with the flexibility to tailor programs to meet the needs of Atlanta's citizens. The FY2024 budget allocates $253 million in housing assistance, a 12 percent increase that supports an expansion of households served amidst higher housing costs in Atlanta. An additional $113 million is allocated to fund 1,881 new affordable units across the city and preserve 1,445 existing units.

The new budget will also fund 543 new households through AH's Housing Choice and HomeFlex programs. Currently AH provides ongoing housing assistance and support services to 44,000 people in 21,000 households, 96 percent of which are extremely or very-low income.

Consistent with the five-year Strategic Plan approved by the Board in January, the new budget supports the agency's people-first focus by providing $30.5 million for at-risk families, including emergency housing vouchers and assistance for families facing homelessness, as well as $5.2 million in down payment assistance for eligible new homeowners. In commitment to providing opportunities for residents to thrive, the budget features $1.6 million in funding for youth programs, workforce readiness and in-home assistance for seniors.

"AH will continue to maximize its resources in pursuit of innovative development and programs, many of which are unique to Atlanta, that enhance the quality of life for our residents and provide them with housing opportunities in every community of the city," said President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr. "Our actions will also help guide our residents along the path to economic empowerment and self-sufficiency."

Led by President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr., the Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 44,000 people, including AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, supportive housing, and homeownership opportunities. Programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

