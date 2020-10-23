AHAM Honors Top Home Appliance Industry Leaders

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2020 Home Appliance Industry Achievement Awards. This year's awards were presented Oct. 21 during AHAM's Special Membership Meeting.

Dick Topping, Senior Consultant, P.E., Sub-Zero Group, Inc., received AHAM's Home Appliance Industry Achievement Award, which recognizes exceptional service by AHAM members and is the premier achievement bestowed by AHAM upon a member. Topping has long been a significant contributor to AHAM, serving on numerous committees and chairing the HRF-1 Task Force and HRF-1 Revision Task Force. He is widely respected for his technical and strategic leadership on federal energy standards, and as a role model for volunteer leaders.

Andy Chinmulgund, Founder and CEO, Bruviti, Inc., received AHAM's Gordon Stauffer Liston Durden Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes significant contributions, by virtue of longevity and quality of service, to AHAM and the home appliance industry. Chinmulgund has established a reputation as a forward-thinking AHAM leader with an excellent understanding of technology trends and their impact on appliances. He played a key role in bringing connectivity and the Internet of Things to the forefront of AHAM's efforts. He serves on AHAM's Board of Directors, as Chair of AHAM's Supplier Division and as a member of the Connectivity Specialists.

Five AHAM members received AHAM's Emerging Leader Award. The Emerging Leader Award recognition volunteer contributions and service and encourages continued industry participation. The 2020 winners are:

John Schlafer , Senior Counsel, GE Appliances, a Haier Company

, Senior Counsel, Michael McGonagle , Product Safety and Reliability Leader - Cooking Products, GE Appliances, a Haier Company

, Product Safety and Reliability Leader - Cooking Products, Adam Pope , Director of Test Engineering, iRobot

, Director of Test Engineering, Sean Southard , Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, Whirlpool Corporation

, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, Jason Schmidt , Director of Regulatory Affairs, Whirlpool Corporation

There were two recipients of the AHAM Chairman's Partnership Award, which recognizes significant contributions to AHAM by non-member organization, companies and individuals. The 2020 recipients are:

Caroline Davidson Hood , General Counsel, Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI)

, General Counsel, Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute Clark Silcox , General Counsel, National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

