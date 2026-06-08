AHEAD Named Dell Technologies North America Channel Partner of the Year

Award highlights AHEAD's continued momentum in delivering infrastructure, AI and data solutions with Dell Technologies

CHICAGO, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of cloud, security and advanced data center and infrastructure solutions, announced that Dell Technologies has named the company its 2026 North America Channel Partner of the Year.

Presented at Dell Technologies World on May 19, the annual awards recognize exceptional partners in each region and partner community for excellence within the Dell Technologies Partner Program and a strong commitment to shared success across the partner ecosystem.

This recognition underscores AHEAD's momentum with Dell Technologies and reflects the company's continued work to help clients modernize infrastructure, scale AI initiatives and strengthen operational resilience. It also highlights AHEAD's role in helping organizations turn infrastructure modernization into AI readiness through Dell AI Factory, bringing together compute, data and operations in production-grade environments.

The award builds on a strong run of success, following Dell naming AHEAD its 2025 North America Server Sales Partner of the Year. As a Dell Technologies Titanium Black Partner, AHEAD is one of Dell's top partners globally.

"We're proud to receive this recognition from Dell Technologies, which reflects the strength of our collaboration and the impact we're delivering for clients," said Jamison Nack, SVP Sales Strategy & Alliances, AHEAD. "Together, we're helping clients modernize for what's next by building AI-ready, cyber-resilient platforms and the operational foundation they need to move faster with confidence."

AHEAD works with organizations to engineer, modernize and manage digital platforms. With Dell Technologies, AHEAD helps clients design and integrate AI infrastructure on PowerEdge XE servers and PowerScale platforms, modernize environments with solutions including Dell Private Cloud and Dell Storage, like the new PowerStore Elite, implement cyber recovery and data protection strategies, and streamline deployment and lifecycle management through AHEAD Foundry and AHEAD Hatch® IT lifecycle management platform.

From bringing Dell AI Factory designs into production to enabling day-two lifecycle visibility and management through Hatch, AHEAD helps clients turn infrastructure modernization into scalable, production-grade AI environments with the visibility and operational discipline needed for long-term success.

About AHEAD

AHEAD accelerates strategy into execution by engineering integrated solutions across infrastructure, applications, data and security. The company builds and manages digital platforms that power transformation for leading enterprises, modernizing platforms and workflows and applying AI to unlock the full impact of people and technology, building what others only blueprint. For more information on AHEAD, please visit our website at https://www.ahead.com/, or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AHEAD