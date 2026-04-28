Ahead of Hurricane Season, IBHS Urges Homeowners to Prepare Now to Reduce Storm Damage

National Hurricane Preparedness Week spotlights research-based steps that can strengthen homes before storms hit

RICHBURG, S.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As coastal communities expand and development continues to grow in hurricane‑prone regions, more families and homes are increasingly in the path of damaging storms each year. Ahead of National Hurricane Preparedness Week (May 3–9), the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) encourages homeowners in these high‑risk areas to take action now using its Hurricane Ready guidance, which translates decades of research into practical steps that can reduce storm damage and speed recovery.

"Severe weather risk isn't limited to the coast, and it isn't something homeowners are powerless against," said Rachael Gauthier, a meteorologist at IBHS. "The right projects, done at the right time, can make a meaningful difference when high winds and heavy rain arrive."

IBHS research shows storm damage often begins when wind and water find a home's weakest points, triggering a cascade of damage. Hurricane Ready resources are grouped into three phases, helping homeowners prioritize what to tackle now, what to complete before the season becomes active, and what to do as a storm approaches.

Start Now: Tackle Larger Projects That Take Time

Begin with the roof—the home's first line of defense and the investment that delivers the greatest return in protection. Roof damage accounts for a significant share of losses in wind and hail events, and how well a roof performs changes over time. Aging asphalt shingles can fail at wind speeds far below hurricane force, allowing wind‑driven rain to enter the home and cause extensive interior damage. IBHS recommends homeowners:

Schedule a professional roof inspection and make needed repairs.

When it's time to re‑roof, upgrade to a FORTIFIED Roof, which incorporates key upgrades like stronger roof deck attachment using ring shank nails in a tighter nailing pattern, a sealed roof deck to limit water intrusion if the roof cover is damaged, and locked‑down roof edges with adhered starter strips and securely fastened drip edge.

Don't overlook attached structures

Overhangs such as porches, patio covers, and carports can become serious hazards in high winds if they are not designed and connected to withstand storm forces. When these structures fail, they can cause severe damage to the main home, or to neighboring buildings. IBHS advises homeowners to ensure additions are properly designed with connections as strong as the rest of the structure and properly maintained over time.

Before the Season Becomes Active: Focus on DIY and Mid‑Scale Projects

Once larger projects are underway, homeowners can turn to smaller but impactful steps that help close off vulnerabilities that wind and water seek out. Key actions include:

Strengthening the garage door, often the largest opening in the home. Look for labeling that confirms it was tested for wind loads appropriate for your area.

Clearing gutters and downspouts so heavy rain can drain away from the home.

Trimming trees and branches near the roof to reduce wind and impact damage.

Sealing gaps and cracks on the exterior to limit wind and water entry.

"These projects are achievable for many homeowners and can help prevent small failures from turning into major damage," Gauthier said.

As a Storm Approaches: Last‑Minute Steps to Reduce Damage

When a storm is in the forecast, preparation shifts to protecting what's already in place and reducing debris risks. IBHS recommends homeowners:

Secure or bring indoors outdoor furniture, grills, and other loose items.

Park vehicles in an organized garage when possible and keep space clear so items can be moved quickly.

Double‑check that doors, windows, and garage doors are fully closed and secured.

"Hurricane preparedness isn't just about getting through one event," Gauthier said. "It's about protecting your investment, reducing disruption to your family's life, and helping entire communities recover faster."

Homeowners can explore Hurricane Ready guidance, including checklists and project details for each phase of preparedness, at ibhs.org/hurricaneready.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more at IBHS.org.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety