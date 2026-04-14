IBHS expands Wildfire Prepared program to 10 additional states

Program growth brings science-based wildfire mitigation and third-party verification to more property owners in high-risk regions

RICHBURG, S.C., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) today announced the expansion of its Wildfire Prepared designation program to 10 additional states, bringing the total to 14, as demand grows for proven, research-based wildfire mitigation actions that help homeowners and builders in high-risk areas better protect their homes and neighborhoods from wildfire.

The Wildfire Prepared program offers two levels for individual properties: Wildfire Prepared Home, which outlines essential actions to reduce risk from wind-driven embers, and Wildfire Prepared Home Plus, an enhanced level of protection against radiant heat and direct flame contact. Homeowners can earn the designation by completing a set of science-based steps verified by a third party. The program also includes Wildfire Prepared Neighborhood, which recognizes builders and communities working together to reduce home-to-home wildfire spread.

"Wildfire doesn't stop at a property line," says Roy Wright, president and CEO of IBHS. "Once it enters a neighborhood, the built environment can either slow it down or help it spread. What one homeowner, builder or community does directly affects the survivability of the structures around them. Expanding our Wildfire Prepared designation program allows more families and neighbors to take coordinated, science-based action to reduce risk and strengthen resilience."

Established in 2022, Wildfire Prepared is built on the latest IBHS research examining how homes ignite during wildfire events and what mitigation measures most effectively interrupt structure-to-structure spread. The program, which was previously available in California, Nevada, New Mexico and Oregon, is now also available in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

"Wildfire resilience isn't a single upgrade or a one-time checklist — it takes a set of mitigations to both the home and landscaping, along with ongoing maintenance," says Steve Hawks, senior director for wildfire at IBHS. "When mitigation measures work together, they improve the chances a structure survives and help strengthen long-term insurability. Expanding Wildfire Prepared makes it easier for more homeowners, builders and communities to implement that system and demonstrate that meaningful risk reduction has taken place."

Homeowners can learn more and apply for the parcel-level Wildfire Prepared Home designation, while builders, developers and community leaders can access program resources and submit Wildfire Prepared Neighborhood inquiries — all at wildfireprepared.org.

About the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS)

The IBHS mission is to conduct objective, scientific research to identify and promote effective actions that strengthen homes, businesses and communities against natural disasters and other causes of loss. Learn more about IBHS at ibhs.org.

About Wildfire Prepared

The Wildfire Prepared program is the first-ever wildfire mitigation designation program. Based on the latest wildfire research conducted by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), it offers homeowners in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming a path to take the system of science-based actions shown to meaningfully reduce a home's wildfire risk. Learn more at wildfireprepared.org.

SOURCE Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety