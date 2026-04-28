Ahead of Miami Grand Prix, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids Launches Ad Campaign Urging Formula 1 to End All Tobacco Sponsorships

New ads highlight how Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco are using F1 to market addictive products to young fans

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Formula 1 returns to the U.S. for the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids today launched a new ad campaign, "End the Formula," that calls on the sport to stop helping Big Tobacco peddle addiction to kids and end all tobacco sponsorships.

The campaign shines a spotlight on how tobacco companies Philip Morris International (PMI) and British American Tobacco (BAT) are sponsoring top F1 teams to market nicotine pouch and e-cigarette brands to millions of young fans. The ads deliver a simple message: "F1 + Big Tobacco = Kid Addiction."

The "End the Formula" campaign launches as Formula 1 continues to expand its reach among younger audiences. Through partnerships with brands like Disney, Lego and Mattel's Hot Wheels, the sport is attracting more kids and families than ever before — creating new opportunities for tobacco companies to market their addictive products to young people.

"Formula 1 is building a global youth audience, and Big Tobacco is cashing in," said Yolonda C. Richardson, President and CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. "Tobacco companies have used the same playbook for decades: make harmful and addictive products look fun and exciting, target kids, and hook a new generation of customers. A sport that calls itself family-friendly like F1 should not be part of that formula."

Formula 1 moved to end cigarette sponsorships in 2006, yet tobacco companies remain visible in the sport today through marketing for newer products. PMI is sponsoring the Ferrari team to promote its Zyn nicotine pouches, while BAT sponsors the McLaren team with its Velo pouch and Vuse e-cigarette brands. Product logos are prominently featured on cars and driver race suits and promoted to a huge global audience across F1's digital media platforms. At the recent Japanese Grand Prix, small children wore race suits featuring the Zyn logo as they met with their driver heroes – images shared on F1's official social media platforms and viewed by millions of followers.

In March, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids joined 162 public interest organizations from 57 countries in calling on Formula 1 to end all tobacco sponsorships, with separate letters urging the CEOs of Disney, Lego and Mattel to support the effort. In addition, petition and email campaigns have generated more than 25,000 messages to Formula 1, underscoring public concern about the sport's ties to the tobacco industry.

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids