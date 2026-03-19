Ahead of National Volunteer Month, NPHI Calls on Americans to Become Hospice Volunteers and Strengthen Human Connection

Volunteers Are Central to the Hospice Care Model, Bringing Connection to Patients & Research Shows Volunteering Improves Health and Well-Being

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more Americans look for ways to build connection and find purpose in their communities, the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation is encouraging individuals to consider volunteering with their local hospice during National Volunteer Month this April. Across the country, nearly 30,000 volunteers already serve alongside professional care teams within NPHI's network of more than 125 nonprofit providers, bringing comfort, presence, and human connection to patients and families facing serious illness while also experiencing the personal benefits of giving back.

Since 1982, Medicare-certified hospices have been required to incorporate at least 5% of volunteer times towards total patient care hours as part of their programs. This longstanding requirement reflects the field's roots in community involvement and reinforces the idea that hospice care has always been a partnership between professional teams and the communities they serve. These volunteers are central to the mission of NPHI's member providers and nearly match the number of full and part time staff employed across the national network.

"Volunteering in hospice is one of the most powerful expressions of compassion we see in our communities, and National Volunteer Month is an ideal time for individuals to commit to becoming a hospice volunteer and making a difference during one of the most vulnerable times in a person's life," said Tom Koutsoumpas, Founder and CEO of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) and the author a US News commentary piece on the history of the modern day hospice system in the United States, of which he was involved. "These individuals choose to show up for people and families during deeply personal moments, offering presence, comfort, and humanity when it matters most. Again and again, we hear the same thing from volunteers: they come to give, but they leave with far more than they expected. The experience stays with them and becomes part of who they are."

A growing body of shows that volunteering can have a powerful impact on those who give their time. Studies have found that people who volunteer often experience better physical and mental health, including lower mortality rates, reduced stress, stronger social connections, and a greater sense of purpose. Many also report higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction, reinforcing what communities across the country have long understood: helping others can be one of the most meaningful ways to improve our own well being.

These benefits are especially evident in hospice and serious illness care, where volunteers play an essential role alongside professional care teams. By offering companionship and practical support, volunteers help patients and families navigate some of life's most vulnerable moments while bringing a human connection that cannot be replicated in any other way.

"Volunteering in hospice is a powerful example of how social connection works both ways," said Andrew MacPherson, Founder and Executive Chair of the Foundation for Social Connection ACTION NETWORK. "At a time when social isolation affects millions of Americans, the hospice volunteer model creates something remarkable. It brings people, often of different generations, together through shared humanity — strengthening volunteers' sense of belonging while offering comfort, companionship, and meaningful connection to individuals at a vulnerable moment in life."

Hospice volunteers fill a wide range of roles that extend far beyond bedside companionship. You do not need a medical background to volunteer, only reliability and a desire to support others. Hospice organizations will also offer training and match volunteers with roles suited to their time and talents. Examples of roles hospice volunteers fill, include:

Patient Support and Companionship – Reading stories, listening to memories, holding hands, or simply being a quiet presence.



Reading stories, listening to memories, holding hands, or simply being a quiet presence. Caregiver Respite – Sitting with patients so loved ones can rest, go to appointments, or take a break.



Sitting with patients so loved ones can rest, go to appointments, or take a break. Everyday Help – Running errands, walking pets, helping with groceries or light chores.



Running errands, walking pets, helping with groceries or light chores. Creative Comforts – Playing music, facilitating art projects, recording life stories, and even being creative like crafting memory quilts.



Playing music, facilitating art projects, recording life stories, and even being creative like crafting memory quilts. Administrative Support – Volunteering in the office, helping with outreach, and supporting fundraising events.

And sometimes, they help make magic happen.

Whether it is arranging for a patient's beloved dog to visit one last time, organizing a backyard wedding, or planning a hot air balloon ride for someone determined to feel the sky on their face again, hospice volunteers often play a key role in making final wishes a reality. In some remarkable instances, patients have even fulfilled lifelong dreams like skydiving or taking one last ride on a Harley Davidson. Volunteers are there every step of the way, helping turn moments of hope into powerful memories for patients and families.

"Hospice volunteers do not simply give their time. Many say the experience becomes one of the most meaningful parts of their lives. In a world that moves quickly, volunteering in hospice creates space to slow down, connect deeply with others, and be fully present for people who need care and compassion," added Carole Fisher, President of NPHI.Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI).

Here are some ways to get started:

Reach out to your local hospice to ask about volunteer opportunities in your area.

Use NPHI's Care Provider Locator Map to connect with a member hospice near you.

to connect with a member hospice near you. Call 844-GET-NPHI if there is not a provider near you on our map. We will help connect you with an organization in your region.

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is the leading organization representing nonprofit, community-based hospice and advanced illness care providers. Committed to excellence, NPHI's members collaborate to ensure patients and families receive compassionate, high-quality care that respects their goals, values, and dignity. We help nonprofit providers thrive in an increasingly profit-driven healthcare landscape by advancing innovative, person-centered models and strengthening collaboration with leaders, policymakers, and healthcare partners nationwide. Learn more at nphihealth.org.

CONTACT:

Matt Wilkinson

Communications Director, NPHI

+1 (801) 615-4207

[email protected]

SOURCE National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)