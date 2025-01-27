Ahead of Valentine's Day, Knorr® and Tinder® Find Cooking is the Ultimate "Green Flag" to Make Your Dating Profile Stand Out

The reason why cooking is the ultimate green flag? Over half (56%) of singles say that cooking shows that they care. Others say that it is a sign of independence (55%), that the person can look after others (52%) and that they are thoughtful (52%).

Adding cooking to interests could help people get more likes with the survey finding 63% are more likely to say yes to someone on a dating app if they are interested in cooking and over a quarter (28%) won't even consider dating someone who can't cook. It's time for singles to bond over the power of cooking.

As experts on flavor, Knorr is well placed to help singles brush up on their cooking skills to help them find a date. Leading up to Valentine's Day, Knorr aims to inspire Tinder users to improve their culinary skills and build confidence in the kitchen with delicious and easy recipes on its Instagram and TikTok.

"The Green Flags Study tells us that cooking is a universal green flag in a dating landscape of so many red flags. With our mission to make cooking delicious, nutritious, and accessible, we're here to be your wingman in the kitchen," said Gina Kiroff, Chief Marketing Officer, Knorr North America. "With a little help from our powerhouse flavors and easy recipes, Knorr can help everyone #UnlockYourGreenFlag and win hearts one dish at a time."

This shared belief in the power of cooking as a universal green flag bridges the missions of Knorr and Tinder, highlighting how the kitchen can transform dating from daunting to delightful.

"Our recent Green Flag Study shows that dating has become more challenging, with 91% of men and 94% of women agreeing it's tougher than ever," said Devyn Simone, Tinder's Resident Relationships Expert. "In a time when it can feel like we're surrounded by red flags, people are craving something positive and universal—like cooking. Cooking is the ultimate green flag because it's more than just a skill; it's a way to connect, show creativity, and demonstrate care for others. It's no surprise that singles are turning to the kitchen as a place to spark new connections."

Stirring Up Romance:

While it's no surprise cooking is one of the top interests that Americans find attractive, Knorr and Tinder found additional dating results that can help:

Recipe for Success : 35% of respondents have cooked a family recipe, while 27% have learned to cook to impress a love interest - and according to the research, it works. 79% of singles more likely to agree to another date with someone after being cooked an amazing meal.

: 35% of respondents have cooked a family recipe, while 27% have learned to cook to impress a love interest - and according to the research, it works. 79% of singles more likely to agree to another date with someone after being cooked an amazing meal. Dish That Seals the Deal: When it comes to what you should make to spark new connections, A fifth of Americans (21%) say you can't go wrong with a favorite like Chicken Tacos.

When it comes to what you should make to spark new connections, A fifth of Americans (21%) say you can't go wrong with a favorite like Chicken Tacos. Skills that Sizzle: Creative recipes (53%), good chopping (49%), and the ability to make dough from scratch (33%) were voted as the most attractive cooking skills to have.

Creative recipes (53%), good chopping (49%), and the ability to make dough from scratch (33%) were voted as the most attractive cooking skills to have. Timing is Everything: And if you're planning to ask a date over for a home cooked meal, offering to cook for your first date might be a little too intimidating, with 32% confirming that the second date is your best chance to shoot your shot.

And if you're planning to ask a date over for a home cooked meal, offering to cook for your first date might be a little too intimidating, with 32% confirming that the second date is your best chance to shoot your shot. Hottest Additions: In addition to cooking, Americans find interests in a good skincare routine (76%) and being good at sports (61%) attractive in a prospective partner

Those looking for love this season can add cooking to their Tinder profile and check out Knorr on Instagram and TikTok to find out how to #UnlockYourGreenFlag with recipes and more.

*Online survey of 8000 18-34 year olds who are single and actively dating (2000 UK, 2000 USA, 2000 Canada and 2000 Australia) was commissioned on behalf of Tinder and conducted by market research company Opinium, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between 3/6/2024 and 3/18/2024

**Survey Info: dcdx conducted a survey of Gen Z (18-27) daters – those who are single and looking to date – in the United States. The survey consisted of 1005 total responses and data was collected from December 27, 2024 - January 7, 2025.

