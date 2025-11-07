AHEPA Senior Living Responds to SNAP Disruption with $250,000 Emergency Appeal

FISHERS, Ind., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEPA Senior Living (ASL) has launched an emergency fundraising effort to assist residents affected by the federal government's initial suspension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will partially restore SNAP funding after a federal court order, tapping $4.65 billion in emergency funds to cover about half of this month's benefits. Millions of Americans, including older adults living in affordable housing, will still receive reduced or delayed aid.

At AHEPA Senior Living, more than half of residents—over 2,500 seniors across 92 communities nationwide—depend on SNAP benefits averaging about $190 per month. Without these critical resources, many risk losing access to the nutritious meals they rely on each day.

"This partial restoration offers some relief, but for our residents, the need remains immediate," President and CEO Steve Beck said. "We're working closely with local partners to ensure no one goes hungry."

To complement the fundraising effort, AHEPA Senior Living's Service Coordination Department has activated an internal action plan across all communities, coordinating with local food banks, Meals on Wheels providers, and churches to ensure residents have access to food resources, transportation, and community meal programs. The plan includes resident surveys, priority tracking, and peer-led initiatives such as "Food Swap & Share" tables and "Cooking Together" gatherings to promote mutual support during the disruption.

The suspension of SNAP benefits compounds existing strains on nonprofit meal providers such as Meals on Wheels, from which many AHEPA residents receive services, including those that combat social isolation. Delays and shortfalls in federal funding for the Older Americans Act program have already created ongoing challenges nationwide.

"Across our communities, we see firsthand how fragile food security can be for older adults living on fixed incomes," Chairman of the Board Ike Gulas said. "This crisis underscores why our mission, to provide safe, affordable housing and services that help seniors live independently and thrive, is more vital than ever."

Between November 1 and December 31, 2025, AHEPA Senior Living aims to raise $250,000 for emergency food assistance and resource coordination.

Donations can be made at ahepaseniorliving.org or through the company's GoFundMe campaign.

"Every dollar counts, and every act of kindness makes a difference," Beck said.

About AHEPA Senior Living

Serving more than 5,000 older adults across the United States, AHEPA Senior Living is a mission-driven, nationwide provider of affordable independent and assisted senior living communities.

Since 1980, it has developed and managed more than 90 affordable senior housing communities in 21 states administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program.

Through its subsidiaries, AHEPA Senior Living, through its Hellenic Senior Living brand, owns and manages four affordable assisted living communities with 532 units in Indiana.

The mission of AHEPA Senior Living is to provide older adults with safe, healthy, and enriching affordable residential communities and quality services that allow them to thrive and enjoy peace of mind.

To support our mission, please visit https://ahepaseniorliving.org/donate/

AHEPA Senior Living is based in Fishers, Ind.

