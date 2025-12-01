AHEPA Senior Living to Provide $1,000 Gift Card to Each of Its Communities on Giving Tuesday

AHEPA Senior Living

Dec 01, 2025, 09:00 ET

FISHERS, Ind., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEPA Senior Living, a leading national nonprofit provider of affordable housing and aging services, will deliver a $1,000 Giving Tuesday gift card to each of its independent living communities to provide community-wide meals for its residents, President & CEO Steve Beck announced today. The effort is powered by AHEPA Senior Living's Emergency Food Fundraising Drive, which has already raised $100,000 and will continue through Dec. 31, 2025.

Alabama AHEPA Senior Living's Mr. Carlton
Beck thanked the organization's operations and service coordination teams as well as the board of directors for responding quickly to the needs of residents that include helping to create opportunities for added socialization.

Board Chairman Ike Gulas added, "More than half of our 5,000 residents rely on SNAP, Meals on Wheels, or other programs for assistance. Thanks to our donors, we're able to deliver meaningful support to every one of our communities at a time when no resident should be worrying about where their next meal will come from, especially during the holidays."

Mr. Carlton, an AHEPA 310 Irvington, Ala., resident, said the added assistance, "…comes in real handy. It saves me the problem of trying to get a ride to shop. It goes a long way and helps with the rent, too. I and the other residents consider it a blessing."

About Our Independent Living Communities
AHEPA Senior Living affordable independent living communities offer very low-income older adults, 62 and over, residential apartment-home living with the supportive services they may need to continue to live independently as they age. The communities are developed and operate under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Section 202 Housing for the Elderly Program.

About AHEPA Senior Living
AHEPA Senior Living is a nationwide nonprofit provider of affordable independent and assisted living communities for older adults. Through its 92 communities across 19 states, AHEPA Senior Living offers safe, dignified housing and quality aging services that help older adults live independently and thrive. Learn more at ahepaseniorliving.org.

