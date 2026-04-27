AHG Announces Initiation of World-Class, Proprietary Brain-Computer Interface R&D Program - Targeting the Next Frontier of Human Neurotechnology

QINGDAO, China, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) ("Akso Health" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of its next-generation, proprietary Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology research and development program. The Company is establishing the foundational R&D infrastructure necessary to develop and commercialize BCI technology, which it believes represents one of the most transformative and high-value technology frontiers of the 21st century.

AHG is developing proprietary innovations in ultra-high-resolution neural sensing, real-time AI neural decoding, and next-generation interface design, with patent applications pending. The Company intends to engineer its BCI program to address unmet needs across neuroscience, advanced therapeutics, and human-machine interaction, subject to successful research, development, and regulatory processes.

Yilin (Linda) Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Akso Health Group, stated, "This strategic initiative marks the beginning of our effort to build a new, long-term growth engine for AHG. We are investing in the foundational R&D and intellectual property we believe will be necessary to compete in the global neurotechnology market. We are committed to pursuing it rigorously and in full compliance with all applicable regulations."

Cautionary Statement

The Company has not commenced any human clinical trials, has not made any regulatory submissions to the FDA or any other regulatory authority, and is not generating any revenue from BCI-related activities. There can be no assurance that any product candidate will be successfully developed, approved by regulators, or commercialized. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this release.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG), formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc., currently specializes in the sales of medical devices in China and in the United States and also conducts certain radiotherapy oncology center-related operations in the United States. In March 2024, the Company indirectly acquired equity interests in Tianjin Deyihui Internet Hospital and Tianjin Deyihui Clinic Co., Ltd., which provide online medical consultations for initial diagnosis, follow-up consultations, and management of chronic diseases.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: risks related to our ability to obtain equipment, technology, license and talents at satisfactory terms to grow the medical equipment business and/or to start the planned healthcare business, if at all; risks related to the Company's ability to adapt and make the necessary adjustments to compete and operate effectively; risks related to decisions or changes in governmental policies in the healthcare segment; risks related to increased competition and the development of new competing services; the risk that we may be unable to develop or achieve commercial success for our medical and healthcare services in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to regulatory requirements or enforcement in relevant jurisdiction and changes in the structure of the healthcare system or healthcare payment systems; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate and derive benefits from any technologies that we license or acquire; risks related to our projections about our business, results of operations and financial condition; risks related to the potential market opportunity for our products and services; and risks related to uncertainties in regulatory oversight of healthcare-related services, limitations on the promotion or commercialization of unapproved medical products; risks that any evaluated service models may not progress beyond exploratory stages; risks on healthcare service arrangements, limitations on the promotion or delivery of medical-related services, uncertainties regarding third-party medical providers, and the risk that contemplated collaborations may not progress beyond preliminary or framework stages. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit http://www.ahgtop.com/en/index.html

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Akso Health Group

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ahgtop.com

SOURCE Akso Health Group