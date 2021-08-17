Ahlsell Digitizes Management of Trading Goods Suppliers with Ivalua

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading global spend management cloud provider, and Stretch Consulting, a leading Nordic digital procurement transformation provider, today announced that Ahlsell has successfully deployed Ivalua's platform to digitize management of its tail suppliers. The project scope included Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) capabilities and was delivered on schedule to support Ahlsell's digital transformation Agenda.

As the largest wholesaler of installation products, tools and machines in the Nordics, Ahlsell gives professional users access to a comprehensive range of products and related services in water & sewerage, heating & sanitation, ventilation, insulation, electricity, refrigeration, construction, real estate, industry, tools & machines as well as supplies and personal protective equipment.

Ahlsell was looking to optimize the management of large tail-end trading goods suppliers. By partnering with Ivalua, the main goals are to improve the vetting process and the overall relationship via a system-supported dialogue. The benefits included increased interactivity and better care of tail supplier to develop the joint business

"We selected Ivalua as a supplier because of its ability to support our vision, deliver process support beyond best practice, and provide the user experience and level of automation we require to succeed in our Digital Transformation journey," said Karolina Hagberg Chinell, CPO at Ahlsell. "The unique configurability of the Ivalua platform was a key success driver for our project."

"We are delighted to welcome Ahlsell to our customer ecosystem and proud to power their Digital Transformation Journey while boosting process efficiency thanks to our deep industry expertise and the platform's unparalleled configurability," explains Ian Thompson, Regional Director-UK, Nordics and Netherlands at Ivalua.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com .

About Ahlsell

Ahlsell is the leading Nordic distributor of installation products, tools and supplies addressing installers, contractors, facility managers, industry, energy companies and the public sector. They have 5 700 skilled employees and three central warehouses. Ahlsell provides over one million items and related services and meet the needs of customers in many different industries. Their omni-channel model includes a fully developed e-commerce platform and about 230 branches. Find out more at https://www.ahlsell.com/.

Media Contact

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

[email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua

Related Links

http://www.ivalua.com

