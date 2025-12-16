Ivalua Ends Year with More "Best Company" Comparably Awards

Recognized for Best Company Culture, CEO, and Compensation.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has closed the year with a trio of prestigious Comparably awards: Best Company Culture, Best CEO, and Best Company Compensation.

These awards are based on 12 months of feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com . Earlier this year, Ivalua also earned recognition for Best Company Outlook, Career Growth, Diversity, Leadership, and Employee Happiness.

Employees consistently cite Ivalua's collaborative and values-driven workplace. Responding to "what is most positive about the culture and environment at Ivalua?" one member of the customer care team noted: "People genuinely support one another, share ideas freely, and work together toward common goals." A sales team member added: "The strong emphasis on the 5 core values: customer-centricity, collaboration, results-orientation, caring and growing people, and integrity; the way they shape the workplace."

With more than 1,000 employees across 15 offices worldwide, Ivalua's culture remains a defining strength: 96% of employees told Comparably they are proud to work at the company.

"Culture is the foundation of everything we do at Ivalua, and I am proud to see every day how our core values blend with a spirit of innovation and a drive for growth," said Franck Lheureux, CEO at Ivalua. "I am humbled by the Best CEO recognition, which reflects the achievements of our entire team. As we celebrate this success, I'm excited to build on our momentum and lead Ivalua into an even brighter future."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, Spend Management software powered by AI agents. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform enables businesses to better manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

Global Media Contact Corporate Communications [email protected]

SOURCE Ivalua