AHN Allegheny General Hospital Employees Honored with Exclusive 'Wellness & Celebration Experience' Hosted by HBO Max

Unique pop-up event recognized AGH employees for their heroic work and partnership in "THE PITT"

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees of AHN Allegheny General Hospital (AGH) participated today in a special on-site "Wellness & Celebration Experience," hosted through the generosity of HBO Max, the home of the Max Originals series THE PITT. This exclusive pop-up event was held in conjunction with the Season 2 premiere of the critically acclaimed Max Original series, offering a unique opportunity for AGH's health care heroes to decompress, feel celebrated and enjoy an exclusive first look at the second episode of the new season.

AHN Allegheny General Hospital proudly serves as an authentic backdrop for THE PITT. Post this AGH employees at ‘Wellness & Celebration Experience’

The event featured specialty mocktails and themed snacks; FIGS scrub customization station; relaxation touchpoints including professional chair massages; self-care gifting suite with a selection of items focused on personal wellbeing; and a red-carpet-style advance screening of Episode 2 complete with a step-and-repeat photo opportunity.

AHN Allegheny General Hospital proudly serves as an authentic backdrop for the critically acclaimed Max Original drama series, THE PITT, from Warner Bros. Television. This partnership helps the series to portray the challenging and vital work of health care professionals with unparalleled realism. This special event is a "thank you" from HBO Max – not only to the hospital for its integral role in the production of the show, but also to the dedicated clinicians and staff of AGH.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), a Highmark Health company, is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, and more. AHN employs approximately 23,700 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network