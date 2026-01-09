Allegheny Health Network Hospitals Recognized by Healthgrades for 2026 Specialty Excellence Care Awards

AHN Allegheny General Hospital Ranks as Top Medical Facility in the State for Cardiac Surgery, and Earns High Marks Nationally for Cardiovascular Care and Coronary Intervention

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Allegheny Health Network (AHN) hospitals have been honored with Healthgrades' 2026 Specialty Care Excellence Awards, adding to the Pittsburgh-based health system's growing list of accolades for serving patients throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Among the top award winners, AHN Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), stood out for its leading cardiovascular care and cardiac surgery programs – it was recognized as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery (2022-2026) and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care (2025-2026) and Coronary Intervention (2026).

Among the top award winners, AHN Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), stood out for its leading cardiovascular care and cardiac surgery programs – it was recognized as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery (2022-2026) and one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care (2025-2026) and Coronary Intervention (2026).

Across the state, AHN AGH was rated as the top cardiac surgery hospital and No. 5 for coronary intervention. AHN AGH was also recognized as a five-star recipient for coronary bypass surgery (eight consecutive years), valve surgery (six consecutive years), coronary interventional procedures and treatment of heart attack incidents (three consecutive years).

"Year after year, these recognitions from Healthgrades reinforce our legacy of excellence in cardiac care, assuring our patients that they are receiving treatment grounded in the most advanced techniques and evidence-based practices, delivered by an experienced, highly skilled exceptionally caring team," said Stephen Bailey, MD, cardiac surgeon and Chair of AHN Cardiovascular Institute.

Additional AHN facilities recognized by Healthgrades included:

AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie ranked in the nation's top 50 hospitals for outpatient excellence in prostate care (2026) for superior clinical outcomes in benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment.

AHN Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills received Vascular Surgery Excellence award (2024-2026), ranking No. 3 in Pennsylvania this year for superior clinical outcomes in abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, carotid surgery, and peripheral vascular bypass surgery.

This year's Specialty Excellence Awards by Healthgrades recognized hospitals for outstanding clinical performance in 16 specialty care areas. Recipients were among the top 10 percent of hospitals specializing in these areas, and Healthgrades evaluated outcomes at approximately 4,500 hospitals across 31 common procedures and conditions, using Medicare data as well as other data sources.

Healthgrades evaluates facilities based solely on patient outcomes — risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications, and the Specialty Excellence Awards recognize hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes. The organization was initially created to help consumers better understand, compare, and evaluate hospital performance by providing objective, comprehensive information about hospital quality across U.S. healthcare facilities.

The following full-service AHN hospitals also received recognition for performing better than national benchmarks in select specialties, receiving five stars for positive health outcomes:

AHN West Penn: coronary interventional procedures

AHN Forbes Hospital: pneumonia

AHN Wexford Hospital: pneumonia, sepsis care

AHN AGH: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sepsis care, respiratory failure

AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital: sepsis care, diabetic hospitalizations, upper gastrointestinal surgeries

AHN Grove City Hospital: sepsis care

AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville was also named among the top 10% in the nation for GI medical treatment and recognized for care in GI bleeds and pancreatitis.

"The consistent recognition of our hospitals is a testament to the unwavering dedication and expertise of our entire clinical team across AHN," said Ezz-Eldin "Dean" Moukamal, MD, FHM, AHN's chief quality officer. "These awards, based purely on patient outcomes, underscore our commitment to delivering the highest quality care in various specialties and reflect our network-wide pursuit of clinical excellence, ensuring our patients receive the best possible care."

About Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 23,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network