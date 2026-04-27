AHN Forbes Hospital Recognized as Leading Maternity Hospital in U.S. by Newsweek

MONROEVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Forbes Hospital has been named to Newsweek's prestigious list of America's Best Maternity Hospitals for 2026, underscoring the facility's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional maternity care and positive health outcomes for new mothers and their babies in the region.

The "America's Best Maternity Hospitals" list identifies leading maternity hospitals across the United States. For 2026, 461 hospitals nationwide were recognized with this distinction, highlighting the rigorous criteria and high standards required for inclusion.

The comprehensive evaluation is based on three primary pillars: hospital quality metrics, patient experience and reputation score.

The quality category evaluates factors including elective deliveries, lactation, neonatal care services, infection prevention, cesarean sections, unexpected complications in newborns, and compliance with patient safety standards, among others.



The patient experience score is developed using publicly available data from surveys that incorporate feedback on hospital cleanliness, communication with caregivers, responsiveness, medication management and appropriate discharge information.



Reputation scores are generated by cumulative recommendations from health care professionals and hospital managers of leading maternity hospitals across the country. Participants ranked maternity programs based on areas such as perinatal care, operative obstetrics, care delivery and staffing.

"This recognition is a result of tireless work and an unmatched effort over the years by the entire maternity team at AHN Forbes," said Benjamin Peticca, OB/GYN, medical director and chief of AHN Forbes maternity unit. "We share a unified goal to deliver the highest quality of care and the most remarkable patient experiences, and it's through this dedicated clinical care team as well as the backing of hospital leadership that we're able to make this incredible work possible."

AHN Forbes Hospital brings more than 1,000 babies into the world annually, with each patient surrounded by a highly skilled and compassionate team including OB/GYN physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, lactation consultants, certified nurse midwives, and pediatricians.

The beautiful maternity unit features spacious, all-private suites and is equipped with a Level II neonatal intensive care unit for babies who may need a higher level of observation and care following birth.

"We are incredibly proud to provide leading maternity care to families east of Pittsburgh, throughout Monroeville and into Westmoreland County," said Mark Rubino, MD, president, AHN Forbes Hospital. "This honor underscores our commitment to bringing exceptional quality and outstanding patient experiences closer to home for the growing families who entrust us with their care."

Eastern Suburban Associates and Allegheny Health Midwives currently have delivering privileges at AHN Forbes. To make an appointment, call 412-DOCTORS.

About Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 24,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network