AHN Announces Plans to Build New Canonsburg Hospital at Southpointe Business Park

Pending Approvals, Groundbreaking Expected in Early 2027 for a State-of-the-Art, All-Private-Room Facility

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) and Highmark Health today announced plans to build a state-of-the-art, full-service hospital in Cecil Township at the Southpointe II business park. The new approximately 150,000-square-foot facility will replace the current AHN Canonsburg Hospital and significantly expand access to advanced, comprehensive health care services for residents of the greater Washington County and southern Allegheny County regions.

Pending all necessary approvals, construction of the new facility is anticipated to start in early 2027, with an anticipated opening in 2029. The 10-acre property sits at the intersection of Town Center Way and Mylan Boulevard, overlooking I-79.

The new hospital will offer a broad spectrum of primary, emergency, surgical and critical care services, and the campus will also include a medical office building housing various physician offices and outpatient clinics. All clinical programs and medical staff at the facility will be seamlessly aligned with AHN's leading clinical institutes, further extending the reach of the network's nationally recognized clinical expertise into the community.

AHN Canonsburg was established in 1904 and has operated at its current Medical Boulevard location since 1983.

"For more than a century, Canonsburg Hospital and its dedicated caregivers have provided this community with exceptional health care services, and that legacy is foundational to our vision for this beautiful new facility and the critical role it will play in improving the health and wellness of our patients," said Mark Sevco, President, AHN. "We are excited to get started on this important next chapter for AHN in Canonsburg and Washington County and to making world class health care even more accessible to those who live here."

Washington County's population, now approximately 211,000, has experienced minimal-to-moderate growth over the past decade; however, the communities around Canonsburg — including Cecil Township (up 12% over the previous Census period), Chartiers Township (up 10%), North Strabane Township (up 8%) and Peters Township (up 4%) — have experienced considerably more growth, with continued population gains expected in the coming decade, according to projections from the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.

Canonsburg Hospital's service area also is home to approximately 115,000 Highmark health plan members.

The new AHN Canonsburg Hospital is projected to create hundreds of additional permanent healthcare jobs upon full operation, in addition to hundreds of construction jobs during its development. Approximately 400 current employees at AHN Canonsburg will transition to equivalent roles at the new facility, ensuring continuity of care and employment. Many of those clinicians will be tapped to help design elements of the new facility.

"We understand that a remarkable patient experience begins with an exceptional working environment for our dedicated physicians, nurses, and caregivers at every level," said Bethany Casagranda, DO, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at AHN. "We look forward to engaging with our care teams in shaping the design and functionality of this new hospital. Their insights and experience will ensure we create a facility that fully supports their talents and capabilities for delivering the highest quality care possible."

Over the past seven years, AHN has executed an unprecedented growth strategy that has significantly increased the scope and reach of its services throughout the western Pennsylvania region. Those investments have included five new hospitals, six new cancer centers, six large-scale Health + Wellness Pavilions and other outpatient facilities, major emergency department expansions at three hospitals, significant expansion of women's health services and facilities, and many other technological, programmatic and infrastructure upgrades.

About Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org), is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 24,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network