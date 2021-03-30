AHR/BHR LLC Names New Chief Revenue Officer

"We are truly excited to have Jeff join our team and be at the forefront of our receivables management businesses," said Brent Rice, CEO of AHR and BHR. "His expertise, integrity, and leadership are simply a great fit for our companies and for our clients. The healthcare landscape is changing continually and significantly, and Jeff's skillset, authenticity, and energy are perfect to lead our continued growth."

Hurst brings more than 25 years of experience as an accomplished senior executive and principled leader in healthcare revenue cycle management and information technology. Prior to joining AHR/BHR, Hurst served as Executive Vice President & Chief Client Success Officer for Waystar, as well as Senior Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management & President, RevWorks for Cerner. Hurst also served 19 years at AdventHealth, including leadership roles as Senior Vice President & Senior Finance Officer and Vice President, Revenue Cycle Management.

"The AHR and BHR operating model is based upon serving our clients so they can heal theirs," said Hurst. "Both AHR and BHR's deep experience, ability to scale, and client-centric focus are very impressive, and will allow us to continue to deliver meaningful and sustainable results while simultaneously fostering a positive experience for our clients and for the patients and communities they serve."

Two healthcare receivables management companies, one mission: "Serving our clients so they can heal theirs". Active Healthcare Receivables, LLC (AHR) is a first-party healthcare accounts receivable management firm. Balanced Healthcare Receivables, LLC (BHR), is a third-party healthcare professional debt collection agency. AHR/BHR is proud to have been chosen in 2020 as the Winner of Best Places to Work in Collections by iA/Inside ARM, the top resource for professionals in consumer finance. Visit bhrllc.com for more.

