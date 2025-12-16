Data Center Switch Market Doubled in Three Years, Hits Record 3Q 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

Accton, Celestica, and NVIDIA Captured Highest Share Gain

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total Ethernet data center switch sales soared to a record high in 3Q25, with quarterly revenue more than doubling from three years ago to exceed $8 B—an exceptional performance given the sheer size of the market. Accton, Celestica, and NVIDIA captured highest share, while Arista continues to lead the overall Ethernet data center switch market.

"While the surge in Ethernet switch sales was primarily fueled by accelerated adoption in AI back-end networks, front-end network sales were also strong, driven by the additional capacity needed to support the expanding back-end," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Vendors with a higher percentage of sales share of sales driven by back-end networks outperformed the overall market and gained significant share during the quarter," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2025 Data Center Switch Front-end and Back-end Reports:

Front-end networks continue to drive well in excess of half of overall Ethernet data center switch sales.

100/200/400 Gbps comprised more than two thirds of the data center switch sales in front-end networks, while most 800 Gbps shipments are still destined predominantly for back-end networks.

Sales momentum during quarter was broad-based across Cloud Service Providers and Large Enterprises.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group's Data Center Switch – Front-end Networks Quarterly Report focuses on Ethernet data center switch products deployed in front-end networks and used primarily to connect general-purpose (non-accelerated) servers or to connect accelerated servers to the front-end network for data ingest. In the meantime, Dell'Oro Group's Data Center Switch – AI Back-end Networks Quarterly Report provides an in-depth look at switches deployed in AI back-end networks to connect accelerated servers. Both reports contain in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped, and the average selling prices for both modular and fixed managed and unmanaged Ethernet switches across various speeds ranging from 1 Gbps to ≥ 1600 Gbps. It also covers revenue split by various regions and various customer segments — including the Top 4 US Cloud providers, Top 3 China Cloud providers and large enterprises. For more information about the report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunication, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group