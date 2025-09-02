AI Accent Translation Pioneer Sanas.AI Inc. Files Patent Infringement and Disparagement Lawsuit Against Krisp Technologies in Indian Court

Lawsuit follows United States litigation filed by Kobre & Kim

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanas.AI Inc. ("Sanas"), a globally recognized pioneer in the development and commercialization of real-time accent translation and noise cancellation technology, recently initiated legal proceedings in India against Krisp Technologies, Inc. ("Krisp"). The lawsuit, which was admitted by the Court in India on July 25, 2025, alleges that Krisp's "AI Accent Conversion" product infringes on Sanas' granted Indian patent (titled "Real-Time Accent Conversion Model"), and also that Krisp engaged in unlawful disparagement of Sanas' product. The lawsuit opens a second front in Sanas' defense of its innovations, following a United States patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation case filed in federal court in San Francisco on July 7, 2025.

Founded in 2020, Sanas is an artificial intelligence startup company dedicated to helping humanity communicate better. Sanas' inventions allow spoken accents to be converted in real time so that speakers with regional accents can be understood more clearly by speakers of local accents, while still preserving the speaker's original tone and intent. Sanas' solution has received widespread acclaim for its revolutionary technology, which has been lauded for its smooth, real-time operation, low latency, and for preserving the individual speaker's authenticity and natural intonation. Sanas created the category for accent translation and has quickly become the market leader as its products have won widespread adoption.

According to Sanas' filings in the Indian litigation, Krisp recently expanded its portfolio in India from real-time audio processing solutions to include accent conversion capabilities, including its "AI Accent Conversion" product. Krisp's "AI Accent Conversion" product is alleged to directly overlap with Sanas' patented technology, namely its "Real-Time Accent Conversion Model." The lawsuit further alleges that Krisp has deliberately engaged in a campaign of commercial disparagement of Sanas, including by publishing a false, biased, and misleading comparative analysis of Sanas' and Krisp's products on Krisp's public blog.

The lawsuit, filed in the High Court of Delhi at New Delhi in India, includes claims for:

Infringement by Krisp of Sanas' patent entitled "Real-Time Accent Conversion Model," granted in India under number IN532328; and,





under number IN532328; and, Disparagement by Krisp of Sanas' products.

Sanas seeks a permanent injunction preventing Krisp from infringing on its patent, a permanent injunction preventing Krisp from disparaging Sanas, a mandatory injunction requiring Krisp to remove the comparative analysis and issue a corrective communication, and monetary damages.

A hearing is scheduled before the India court on September 18, 2025.

The Indian suit is the second litigation Sanas has filed against Krisp in recent weeks. In July, Sanas submitted a complaint in the San Francisco-based United States District Court for the District of Northern California, asserting claims of patent infringement, misappropriation of Sanas' trade secrets, and a legal declaration that Sanas is a co-inventor and co-owner of two U.S. patents improperly issued to Krisp alone.

In the case in India, Sanas is represented by Senior Advocate J. Sai Deepak, along with Naveen Varma and Naqeeb Nawab of the law firm ZeusIP Advocates LLP.

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas offers Real-Time Accent Translation and Noise Cancellation with omni-directional capabilities. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Sharath Keshava Narayana, and CTO Shawn Zhang. To learn more, visit Sanas.ai.

