AI Adoption Accelerates Across Eyecare as IntelePeer's SmartAgent Gains Momentum with Multi-Site Practices

Vision Expo 2026 Presentation Highlights How Optical Practices Can Improve Patient Access, Reduce No‑Shows, and Drive Growth with AI Automation

DANIA BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is quickly becoming a foundational tool for eyecare practices seeking to reduce administrative burden and improve access to care. As ophthalmology and optometry organizations move beyond experimentation toward real-world deployment, IntelePeer is seeing increased adoption of its Smart™ Suite of products, including SmartAgent™, SmartOffice™, and SmartAnalytics™, reflecting broader momentum for proven, healthcare-ready AI solutions across the eyecare space. These solutions automate high-volume patient access and administrative workflows, helping practices improve scheduling, prior authorizations, and revenue capture without adding staff.

Eye care practices are navigating mounting administrative pressures, from rising inbound call volumes and complex scheduling requirements to increased prior authorization demands, staffing shortages, and growing patient-pay collections. IntelePeer's Agentic AI unifies voice, SMS, chat, and workflow orchestration on an enterprise-grade, HIPAA-compliant automation platform designed to address these challenges head-on. Practices typically see measurable ROI across appointment scheduling and reminders, waitlist management, insurance verification, prior authorizations, collections, and call routing within 90 days of deployment.

"Health care practices need proven, scalable solutions that are deployment-ready and designed to reduce patient friction and administrative overhead," said Mark Langanki, Chief AI Officer, IntelePeer. "Our Agentic AI becomes a trusted, auditable extension of both clinical and administrative teams. By integrating seamlessly with existing communications, IT, and EHR systems, multi-site healthcare organizations can automate a significant portion of routine workflows while maintaining strong governance and oversight."

A Clearer Vision: Union Square Eye Care Joins IntelePeer at Vision Expo

At Vision Expo, IntelePeer will host a 30-minute Innovation Stage discussion on Friday, March 13, at 3:30 p.m., titled "A Clearer Vision: How AI Is Helping Eyecare Focus on the Future." Union Square Eye Care Ophthalmologist H. Jay Wisnicki, MD, will join IntelePeer CMO Nancy Scott to discuss how Agentic AI helps practices move from reactive to proactive care, enhance patient experiences, and optimize staff workloads while supporting empathetic, human-centered care.

"AI has become an essential tool for helping healthcare practices and specialty providers manage complexity without losing the human connection patients expect," said H. Jay Wisnicki, MD, ophthalmologist at Union Square Eye Care. "As trusted, healthcare‑ready AI solutions such as those offered by IntelePeer continue to deliver real‑world value, confidence in AI is accelerating across medical practices. Those built with governance, integration, and patient experience in mind are increasingly viewed as essential to how practices operate and grow."

The IntelePeer Advantage: Focused Automation for Rapid ROI

IntelePeer helps health care providers and practice managers modernize patient communication and streamline operations through purpose-built AI solutions designed for the realities of today's optical practices. Capabilities include:

IntelePeer's SmartAgent enables configurable automation that standardizes workflows across locations while maintaining clinical guardrails and clear escalation paths.

SmartAnalytics delivers cross-site visibility into call trends, staffing impact, and patient access metrics, helping practices drive consistency and continuous improvement.

SmartAgent Collections supports empathetic, PCI-compliant outreach to recover outstanding balances without manual staff intervention.

IntelePeer's HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST r2-certified platform is purpose-built for healthcare. The company's enterprise-grade infrastructure, trust and safety framework with built-in governance and auditability, and deep EHR/EMR workflow integrations ensure reliability, security, and seamless fit into existing systems.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer automates patient interactions to help businesses reduce costs, enhance the customer experience, and accelerate ROI. Its conversational AI platform leverages Agentic AI to deliver fast, flexible, and transparent communications. The platform delivers human-like interactions, handles both voice and digital customer queries, integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise software, and offers easy-to-use tools accessible to anyone. For more information about IntelePeer, visit www.intelepeer.ai.

