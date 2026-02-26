Integrated Engagement Platform Enables Dental Patients to Visualize Treatments, Book Appointments, and Arrange Payments

IntelePeer partners with Your Social Smile to expand Agentic AI offerings for patient engagement, workflow automation and dental revenue growth

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelePeer today announced a strategic partnership with Your Social Smile, integrating IntelePeer's Agentic AI solutions with Your Social Smile's patient engagement platform. The integration enables dental patients to explore cosmetic treatment options, visualize results, book appointments, and arrange payments during convenient in-office or online interactions.

The partnership expands IntelePeer's comprehensive healthcare technology portfolio and represents a key step in the company's broader strategy to help Dental Service Organizations (DSOs) and dental clinics drive measurable revenue growth through intelligent workflow automation across the entire patient journey.

Your Social Smile's Pearl-AI Whites AI-driven smile simulator supports top-of-funnel cosmetic lead generation, conversion, and 24/7 patient engagement. IntelePeer's Agentic AI solutions automate patient outreach, intake, scheduling, self-service check-in, no-show reduction, waitlist fills, follow-up, and collections. Together, the combined platform enables dental organizations to capture more patient demand, reduce operational friction, and unlock new revenue opportunities without adding staff.

According to Your Social Smile, one dental practice using its visual simulation technology has seen an approximate 20% increase in sales conversion using the simulator, highlighting the direct financial impact of pairing visualization with automated engagement and follow–through.

From Visualization to Revenue

Visual simulation tools help patients see and better understand the results of cosmetic treatments, such as whitening, veneers, or straightening. However, these tools have historically been difficult to scale because of fragmented workflows, technical complexity, and operational overhead. The IntelePeer-Your Social Smile partnership removes those barriers by integrating visualization, patient engagement, and administrative automation into a single, scalable platform.

As part of IntelePeer's larger healthcare automation roadmap, the integrated solution connects patient inspiration directly to action automatically guiding patients from visualization to scheduling, confirmation, and payment. The platform works seamlessly across digital touchpoints without requiring specialized apps, giving patients flexibility to engage online, on mobile devices, or via in–clinic tablets or kiosks.

Driving Revenue Growth and Front-Office Efficiency

The combined solution enables DSOs to:

Empower patients to visualize the impact of premium services in real-time, seamlessly upgrading to higher-value treatments (e.g., converting a cleaning into a whitening)

Offer instant appointment-booking convenience using IntelePeer's SmartAgent™ product

Clearly communicate treatment plans during live interactions or follow-up outreach

Optimize marketing dollars with digitized clinic promotions that convert engaged users

Automate front-office workflows such as scheduling, reminders, confirmations, and intake

Support friction-free revenue collection through AI-powered outbound engagement and payment workflows

Scalable Advantages for Modern Dental Organizations

The partnership reinforces IntelePeer's ongoing investment in healthcare and dental innovation, supporting its long–term vision to help organizations modernize operations, increase conversion rates, and drive sustainable revenue growth through AI–powered automation.

"This partnership expands IntelePeer's technology and solutions portfolio, enabling healthcare organizations to increase revenue and deliver superior patient experiences," said Brandon Nott, Chief Product Officer at IntelePeer. "By integrating our Agentic AI solutions with Your Social Smile's visual simulator, dental practices can immediately convert patient interest into booked, confirmed appointments, completed treatments, and faster collections without adding staff or disrupting front-office workflows."

"Seeing is believing and when patients can instantly visualize their future smile, the conversation changes," said Dr. Shuaib Khaderi, founder of Your Social Smile. "Partnering with IntelePeer allows that moment of inspiration to flow directly into scheduling and follow-up, helping candidates for cosmetic treatments move from 'maybe' to 'yes' while improving patient satisfaction and operational efficiency."

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer streamlines customer interactions, helping businesses lower costs, improve customer experiences, and accelerate return on investment. Harnessing the power of Agentic AI, IntelePeer's solutions deliver speed, observability, visibility, and flexibility through a global, secure communications network. IntelePeer's solutions produce human-like interactions, automate voice and digital customer service capabilities, work seamlessly with existing infrastructure, offer easy-to-use tools, and provide industry-leading time-to-value. For more information, visit: www.intelepeer.ai.

