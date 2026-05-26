AI Adoption Creates Critical Cloud Security Gaps for Enterprises, New Check Point Report Shows

77% of organizations update security for AI, but only 26% can enforce it, exposing a growing 'AI Security Gap' across the enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today released its 2026 Cloud Security Report: Enter the AI Era, revealing a growing disconnect between rapid AI adoption and security readiness.

The report reveals a critical shift from the cloud "blind spots" of 2025 to a deeper challenge in 2026: organizations are no longer just struggling with visibility, but with governance, control, and real-time enforcement. AI is changing how users behave, how applications communicate, and where threats enter the environment. This year, 77% of organizations have updated their security strategy for cloud in response to AI, yet only 26% report having the architecture to enforce it. This reveals a 51-point gap between intent and capability.

Meanwhile, attackers are weaponizing AI tools to accelerate phishing, generate malware, and launch adversarial attacks faster than traditional security models can respond. The impact is already measurable: 78% of organizations reported confirmed or suspected AI-related security incidents over the past year.



"The 2026 Cloud Security Report confirms what many security practitioners already sense," said Paul Barbosa, Vice President of Cloud Security and SASE at Check Point Software Technologies. "AI adoption has outpaced the architecture built to govern it. Agents are acting inside live systems; data is moving through external AI services, and most enterprises still lack the visibility and enforcement to keep pace. At Check Point, we believe security has to be built into the architecture from the start. Beginning at the infrastructure layer, through clouds, and especially at runtime. Visibility, Control, and Security need to be present at all layers in the stack AI workloads will operate in. "

Key findings for cloud-native environments include:

Infrastructure Misalignment : 52% of AI workloads span hybrid environments, yet 64% say their architecture needs redesign





: 52% of AI workloads span hybrid environments, yet 64% say their architecture needs redesign Perimeter Gaps: 76% rate datacenter security as critical for AI, but only 35% say it can support current needs





76% rate datacenter security as critical for AI, but only 35% say it can support current needs Performance Challenges: Only 24% can fully inspect AI traffic without impacting performance; 71% report increased WAF false positives





Only 24% can fully inspect AI traffic without impacting performance; 71% report increased WAF false positives Operational Complexity : 88% say AI has increased security complexity; 67% report fragmented policies





: 88% say AI has increased security complexity; 67% report fragmented policies Limited Visibility : 54% of organizations have experienced an AI-related security incident, while another 24% cannot confirm due to lack of visibility. This means more than three-quarters have either been hit or cannot determine whether they have





: 54% of organizations have experienced an AI-related security incident, while another 24% cannot confirm due to lack of visibility. This means more than three-quarters have either been hit or cannot determine whether they have Identity Risks : 48% cite non-human identities (AI agents, APIs) as a top concern





: 48% cite non-human identities (AI agents, APIs) as a top concern Inconsistent access model: Organizations have yet to converge on a single access model. 24% say they have no AI-specific access controls, and only 16% enforce controls consistently across the environment

Closing the AI Security Gap

To address these challenges, the report emphasizes the need for a unified, prevention-first architecture across cloud, datacenter, SaaS, and endpoints.

Check Point's Hybrid Mesh Network Security approach delivers:

Unified Management: 86% of leaders rate unified security management across cloud, datacenter, and edge as critical for AI workloads. A hybrid mesh architecture keeps policies and protections consistent everywhere, no matter where data or workloads run Prevention-First Security: Real-time blocking of ransomware, zero-day threats, and data leaks using AI-driven insights, validated by a 99.8% security effectiveness score in the 2026 Miercom report Secure Connectivity and Threat Prevention: Identity-based protection ensures every user, device, and application is verified and protected in real time, with consistent security across all access points and without impacting performance AI Defense Plane: A unified control plane governing how AI is connected, deployed, and operated, with runtime protection across employee AI use, applications, and agentic systems Agentic Network Security Orchestration: The 51-point enforcement gap is more than a visibility problem; it's also an operational one. Check Point's newly launched Agentic Network Security Orchestration Platform shifts security teams to the level of business intent, letting AI agents autonomously handle policy creation, Zero Trust tightening, and compliance across hybrid environments

Download the full 2026 Cloud Security Report: Enter the AI Era here, or read the accompanying blog post.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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