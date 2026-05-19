Check Point Embarks on a Mission to Transform Network Security Management with its Agentic Network Security Orchestration Platform, to Replace Decades of Rule-Based Complexity

As enterprise networks approach the limits of human-driven management, Check Point moves the industry from rules to intent, from fixed controls to dynamic prevention, and from fragmented consoles to unified orchestration

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader in cyber security solutions, today launched its Agentic Network Security Orchestration Platform, a purpose-built autonomous agent architecture that executes network security operations across enterprise environments, without requiring constant human intervention. The launch continues the company's mission to fundamentally transform the way enterprise network security is managed, an approach that has remained largely unchanged since the early days of the firewall era.

Enterprise networks have grown beyond human capacity to manage. Hybrid cloud adoption, M&A-driven fragmentation, the explosion of connected devices, and the rapid proliferation of AI agents across infrastructure have created environments that no human team was designed to secure at this scale. A single change request can take two to four weeks to work through analysis, security review, and policy dependencies - only to break something else and restart the cycle. Segmentation projects sit on the board for years and never ship. Policies drift because workloads move faster than any team can follow. The result is predictable: Zero Trust projects stall, policy tightening never completes, and organisations are left exposed. Check Point's platform addresses this by beginning a transformation across three dimensions that have defined and constrained network security management for decades: moving from thousands of static rules to intent-based policy, from fixed threat prevention profiles to dynamic exposure-based controls, and from fragmented vendor consoles to a single orchestration layer across the entire network. Security teams set the business intent. The agents handle everything below it.

"For the first time, security teams can operate entirely at the level of business intent," said Jonathan Zanger, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. "With Agentic Network Security Orchestration, teams define what needs to be protected and what the policy should achieve. Everything below that, the rule creation, the policy tightening, the virtual patching, is handed to AI agents to execute autonomously, within predefined guardrails and under continuous human oversight. We are turning projects that used to take months into days of auditable action."

"Enterprise network security has reached an inflection point. Layering agentic AI on top of modern hybrid environments creates complexity that outpaces the capabilities of what human teams can manage manually. The consequence is that critical security initiatives like Zero Trust and micro-segmentation languish in administrative density and stall before they deliver value. Agentic approaches like Check Point's ground autonomous execution in a live understanding of the actual network environment, representing a meaningful architectural shift in how organizations' can structurally close that gap." Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security and Trust, IDC.

At the center of the platform is a proprietary Network Knowledge Graph, a live, relational model of the customer's actual environment, continuously updated with topology, traffic flows, asset dependencies, and real-time configuration data. This is what separates Check Point's agents from generic AI applied to security problems. Rather than reasoning over static training data, agents reason over the customer's actual network as it exists right now, grounding every decision in the customer's specific reality.

The platform's semantic intelligence layer goes further, interpreting not just the syntax of existing firewall policies but the business intent behind them, including rules created years or decades ago. Once that intent is understood, agents act on it autonomously across four core capabilities:

Intent-to-Policy translates natural language business requirements into hardened, risk-validated firewall rules across multi-vendor environments.

natural language business requirements into hardened, risk-validated firewall rules across multi-vendor environments. Zero Trust and Policy Tightening continuously analyses active traffic to identify shadow access and over-permissive configurations, autonomously applying validated tightening recommendations without risking connectivity breaks.

continuously analyses active traffic to identify shadow access and over-permissive configurations, autonomously applying validated tightening recommendations without risking connectivity breaks. Autonomous Troubleshooting conducts multi-step reasoning across topology, policy history, and logs to diagnose failures autonomously, reducing mean time to resolution from hours to minutes.

conducts multi-step reasoning across topology, policy history, and logs to diagnose failures autonomously, reducing mean time to resolution from hours to minutes. Continuous Compliance maps every rule and configuration change to DORA, PCI-DSS, and NIST in real time, replacing annual audit fire drills with continuous automated enforcement.

Security teams retain authority at the intent level, approving high-impact changes before execution, with full visibility into every agent's action through a complete execution trace. Underlying the platform are agent skills fine-tuned on more than 30 years of operational expertise protecting over 100,000 organisations, spanning the edge cases and configuration complexity that generic models have never encountered.

Accelerating the Roadmap: The Acquisition of Deepchecks's Team and Intellectual Property

As part of the commitment to deliver on the Agentic Network Security Orchestration roadmap, Check Point has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the team and intellectual property of Deepchecks, a production-grade platform that unifies evaluation, observability, testing, and monitoring, giving teams the visibility and control needed to trust agents in production. The team is comprised of LLM experts, graduates of the prestigious Talpiot technological excellence program. Deepchecks' talent and intellectual property will significantly accelerate the execution of the Agentic Network Security Orchestration roadmap.

"Any multi-agent system must include a robust evaluation layer that enables continuous measurement, tuning, and improvement over time," explained Ofir Korzenyak, VP AI Technologies. "Deepchecks' team brings cutting-edge capabilities precisely in this area, strengthening our ability to deliver agents that continuously improve and can be fine-tuned to customers' specific needs."

Availability

Check Point's Agentic Security Management capabilities are available today - Policy Auditor prevents policy drift, Policy Insights drives zero-trust tightening, and AI Assist accelerates daily admin tasks. Playblocks Agents is available through our Early Availability program, with a broader customer preview introducing more agents, skills, and multi-vendor support launching in H2 2026. For more information and to request access, visit.

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About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a global cyber security leader protecting more than 100,000 organizations worldwide. Its mission is to secure enterprises' AI transformation. With a prevention-first approach and an open ecosystem architecture, Check Point helps organizations block advanced threats, prioritize exposures, and automate security operations across complex digital environments. The unified architecture simplifies protection across hybrid networks, multi-cloud environments, digital workspaces, and AI systems. Structured around four strategic pillars, Hybrid Mesh Network Security, Workspace Security, Exposure Management, and AI Security, Check Point delivers consistent protection and visibility across multivendor environments, enabling organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and accelerate innovation without increasing complexity.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding our products and solutions, our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point's industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Check Point Software Technologies