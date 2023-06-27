AI Advances in Healthcare: Koning Corporation Unveils Revolutionary AI-Enhanced Software to Boost Breast CT Image Quality

News provided by

Koning Corporation

27 Jun, 2023, 15:17 ET

NORCROSS, Ga., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Corporation, a global leader in breast computed tomography (CT) technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) software, designed to enhance image quality significantly. The upgrade to their software system is set to provide unparalleled clarity in breast imaging, promising a game-changing impact on the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Continue Reading
left - before use of Koning AI software, right - with use of Koning AI software
left - before use of Koning AI software, right - with use of Koning AI software

Koning's new proprietary AI software integrates seamlessly with the company's existing breast CT imaging platform, to produce high-resolution, 3D images that allow for more accuracy leading to earlier diagnosis.

"We are proud to introduce this revolutionary AI-enhanced Breast CT software," said Lutao Ning, Koning CEO. "This update to our current platform is set to redefine the standards of image quality in breast CT imaging, empowering radiologists to detect even the smallest irregularities at the earliest stages."

The AI software goes beyond merely improving image resolution. It also dramatically reduces noise and artifacts that can interfere with image interpretation, enabling radiologists to make more precise diagnoses.

"Breast cancer affects millions of women worldwide. Our mission is to provide healthcare professionals with the most advanced tools possible to detect and treat this devastating disease as early as possible," said Shawn Liu, Head of R&D at Koning. "This new AI software brings us one step closer to achieving this goal."

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding AI, Koning's AI software is meant to augment existing physician capabilities in a sustainable manner. As AI-enhanced healthcare continues to develop, Koning is ready to implement the change to their platform for any current and future Koning Breast CT users.

About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, visit Koning's website or email Koning at [email protected].

SOURCE Koning Corporation

Also from this source

Koning Health named finalist in 2023 Sharecare Awards

Koning Sees Surge in Orders Following Recent Installations at Prominent Hospitals and Attendance at the Society of Breast Imaging Symposium

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.