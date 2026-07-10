New 5W Reputation Index audits what AI engines say about Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, and Demis Hassabis — and finds three materially different reputations for the three men who built the engines.

MIAMI, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications today published the inaugural edition of the 5W Reputation Index, the first systematic audit of how AI engines describe the people they were built by. The subject set: the three founders of the labs behind the answers — Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, and Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind.

Across five AI engines (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews), 40+ reputation-intent prompts per subject, and 600+ prompt-level observations, the three rank cleanly — and the ranking inverts the order of their public fame.

Demis Hassabis — 86 / 100. The Nobel laureate. "Scientist who happens to run a lab."

The Nobel laureate. "Scientist who happens to run a lab." Dario Amodei — 82 / 100. "The conscience who was right." Built Anthropic around an explicit safety thesis and was vindicated commercially.

"The conscience who was right." Built Anthropic around an explicit safety thesis and was vindicated commercially. Sam Altman — 64 / 100. "Visionary, with an asterisk." The most-recognized name in technology, paired with a recurring trust framing.

The Index scores five equally weighted dimensions — Accuracy, Sentiment, Completeness, Consistency, and Control — and the gap is decided on the last one. The two high scorers built their AI reputations on sources they shaped, or earned through credentialed third parties: peer-reviewed work, long-form essays, the Nobel record, a serious biography. The lowest score belongs to the founder whose narrative is anchored most heavily by event-driven press he does not control.

"Fame did not produce the strongest reputation. Credentials and a controlled source base did," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W. "AI has already written a reputation for every founder, CEO, and brand that matters. Most have never read their own. The answer is being given right now — the only question is whether anyone is shaping it."

The full 5W Reputation Index — AI Lab Founders Edition is published at 5wpr.com/reputation/ai-lab-founders.

About 5W



5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations