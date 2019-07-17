AI and Machine Learning Leader, ElectrifAi, Selects 5W Public Relations as U.S. Agency of Record

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today it has been named PR agency of record for ElectrifAi, a leader in the artificial intelligence and machine learning space.

ElectrifAi's technology has positively impacted companies in the world's top industries including: government, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, CPG, retail and entertainment. ElectrifAi's advanced approach fully embraces open-source technology, providing practical solutions faster than any of the competition.

"ElectrifAi is one of the most innovative machine learning companies in the US and serves many of the world's largest corporations," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5W PR. "We look forward to working with the ElectrifAi team to build brand awareness in this cutting-edge industry."

5WPR has well-rounded and extensive experience in the tech space that elicits the development and implementation of strategic media relations. Likewise, a broad array of knowledge in the industry that allows for effective story telling that moves the dial for clients.

"We are thrilled about the partnership and are confident that 5W will help educate media and target audiences on ElectrifAi's growing business and practical solutions that enable our customers to uncover unparalleled business opportunities," said ElectrifAi CEO, Edward Scott.

5W will focus on building buzz around the rebrand of the company and raising the profile of ElectrifAi's key executives. A major emphasis will be placed on ElectrifAi's extensive data and innovative case studies that position them as a leader in the AI-powered research and business analytics space.

5W's Technology Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

About ElectrifAi:

Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi is the leader in the artificial intelligence and machine learning space, revolutionizing the industry to help customers transform their business. Many of the world's largest enterprise and government customers trust them to access and transform their disparate, chaotic data into practical insights that solve everyday problems and propel their business through improved profit, increased performance and reduced risk.

Headquartered in Jersey City and with offices located in Boston, San Diego, Shanghai, and New Delhi, ElectrifAi operates worldwide. For more information visit ElectrifAi.net.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585



