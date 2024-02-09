AI as the Architect of Wellbeing: Welltory Harnesses Users' Wellness Data

Leveraging artificial intelligence, Welltory meticulously analyzes data from 1,000+ wearables, devices, and apps to offer AI-tailored insights, reshaping personal health management.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As wearables and apps continuously collect users' health data, the true potential for actionable insights has largely been untapped. Welltory bridges this gap with its AI-driven analysis, transforming data from 1,000+ wearables, devices, and apps into highly personalized wellness guidance. The company harnesses AI to analyze data including sleep patterns, activity levels, and heart health, to craft personalized wellness advice. It uses proprietary models for interpreting heart rate variability signals, which leads to top-notch guidance for improving health and happiness, based on your body's signals.

Welltory app screens
Originating as a science-backed, heart-rate variability app featured 20 times by App Store editors, Welltory boasts 8.1M installs and 4.8-star reviews. Notably, latter company research indicates that 65% of users report significant improvements in health. Thanks to its unique market position, Welltory owns an extensive wellness dataset from years of observation, incorporating not only data from devices, but also subjective feedback, clinical surveys, and even work-related data.

Thanks to the generative AI shift the company has undergone since 2023, Welltory users can maintain their health and wellness according to a new era of the 'P4' approach: Predictive, Preventive, Personalized, and Participatory. Welltory's strategy includes continuing to collect a vast array of user data and leverage cutting-edge technologies and scientific insights to help them maintain balance, prevent illness, seek timely medical advice when necessary, and monitor recovery processes, such as post-COVID recuperation.

Jane Smorodnikova, Welltory CEO and co-founder said: "Envision a future where healthcare is not just reactive but predictively managed, offering a more accessible and proactive approach to wellbeing. With the transformative potential of AI, Welltory is on the edge of making a consumer health app, aspiring to become as standard as Spotify is for music. This is the only way, how health & wellness management will finally become intuitive, integrated into daily life, and more effective in preventing diseases for millions of people".

Users who consent to Welltory's use of their collected wellness data, receive personalized wellness guidance in the familiar app or in GPT-driven Welltory AI Coach available since December 2023. With its comprehensive, AI-driven guidance—available fully to subscribed users and partially to free users—Welltory aims to be a lifelong wellness partner, enhancing overall health and maximizing days of peak condition.

Welltory is a digital health company behind AI-powered wellness apps keeping 8M+ people on track for lifelong health. Welltory, fortified by its own extensive scientific publications, comprehensive bodies of research, and collaborative partnership programs with universities and independent scientists, delivers personalized AI-driven insights for daily routines. Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs, Welltory is based in Redwood City, CA. For more information, please visit https://welltory.com/

Welltory apps are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

