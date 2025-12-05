AI Back-End Networks Continue Their Shift to Ethernet, Now Accounting for Over Two-Thirds of 3Q 2025 Switch Sales in AI Clusters, According to Dell'Oro Group

Accton, Arista, and Cisco Gained the Most Share, While Celestica and NVIDIA Continue to

Lead with Nearly 50 Percent Combined Share in the Ethernet Segment

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Ethernet accounted for more than two-thirds of data center switch sales in AI back-end networks both during the quarter and across the first three quarters of the year—up from less than half in the same period last year.

"The rapid ramp of NVIDIA's latest Blackwell Ultra platform drove a surge in InfiniBand switch sales which posted strong growth for the second consecutive quarter," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Nonetheless, in line with our expectations, growth in Ethernet sales continues to outpace that of InfiniBand, propelled by strong demand from large AI cluster builders, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, xAI and others," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2025 Data Center Switch – AI Back-end Networks Report:

Accton, Arista, and Cisco captured highest share, while Celestica and NVIDIA continue to lead with nearly 50 percent combined share in the Ethernet Segment.

800 Gbps switches comprised the vast majority of the Ethernet switch shipments and revenues in AI back-end networks during the quarter.

