Fixed Wireless CPE Purchases Continue to Hit Record Highs, Driven by 5G Sub-6 GHz Deployments in the US and India, According to Dell'Oro Group

Residential Wi-Fi 7 Unit Shipments Also Reach a Record High

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $4.5 B in 3Q 2025, down 3 percent Q/Q and 5 percent Y/Y. The sustained growth in new Fixed Wireless CPE unit shipments was not enough to offset declines in DOCSIS Infrastructure and PON OLT revenue.

"FWA continues to be a major bright spot in the overall Broadband Access Equipment market, with providers continuing to siphon away cable customers in the US and, in India, expanding broadband availability across densely populated urban areas," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Though 5G Sub-6 GHz units lead today, we are seeing increasing shipments of mmWave units in select markets," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2025 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Spending on residential Wi-Fi 7 router and Broadband CPE with WLAN units increased 124 percent Y/Y, with total unit shipments also reaching a record high. Most of the volume continues to be driven by dual-band Wi-Fi 7 units in China and other lower-ARPU markets.

Spending on DOCSIS infrastructure plummeted 31 percent Y/Y, due to continued softness in spending on Remote PHY Devices (RPDs), as well as a slowdown in spending on new Remote OLT (R-OLT) modules and nodes.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, and PON equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP) and Distributed Access Architectures (DAA); Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers ([DSLAMs] by technology VDSL, VDSL Profile 35b, and G.FAST); PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Cable, DSL, and PON CPE (Customer Premises Equipment); Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) CPE; and Residential WLAN Equipment, including Mesh Routers. For more information about the report, please contact [email protected].

