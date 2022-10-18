AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Global Market Report 2022: Increased Collaborations Between Key Players Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market to grow with a CAGR of about 23% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on AI-based clinical trials solution provider market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, APAC and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on AI-based clinical trials solution provider market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The constant efforts made by the prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to boost the market growth of the industry over the forecasting years.

2) Restraints

Stringent regulations associated with the approval of AI-based clinical trials are a major factor expected to hinder the global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market growth during the forecast period years.

3) Opportunities

An increasing number of collaborations to applying artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical trials aims to reduce time as well expenditure during clinical developmental phases.



Segments Covered

The global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market is segmented on the basis of clinical trial phase, and therapeutic application.



The Global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market by Clinical Trial Phase

Phase-I

Phase-III

Phase-II

The Global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market by Therapeutic Application

Cancer

Neurological Disease

Metabolic Disease

Infectious Disease

Others

The Global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market by End Use

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academia

Others

Company Profiles

Unlearn AI Inc

Deep 6 AI

Innoplexus

Symphony AI

Mendel.AI

AICure

Ardigen

BioSymetrics

GNS Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Overview



4. AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market by Clinical Trial Phase



6. Global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market by Therapeutic Application



7. The Global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market by End Use

8. Global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market by Region 2022-2028



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

