AI Chat Platform SaaS Provider Achieves 50% Savings on IaaS Costs by Moving DevOps Workloads to OpenMetal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMetal On-Demand Private Cloud, built on an OpenStack, helped Pypestream not only cut their cloud expenses, but it also gave them a true business partner to help them customize their cloud environment and fuel their growth even further.

Within the first six months of moving their DevOps workload from AWS to OpenMetal, Pypestream recognized cost savings of over 50%, which they have since used to reinvest in new staffing, resources, and initiatives.

AI Chat Platform SaaS Provides saves 50% on IaaS Costs by moving DevOps workloads to OpenMetal

"The solution we found with OpenMetal was perfect because we are now able to spin up new environments very cost-effectively, get to market faster with our solutions, and still create an agile environment that supports existing production customers while enabling net-new customer opportunities," Gary MacDougall, CTO – Pypestream.

Founded in 2015, Pypestream delivers the industry's most human-friendly self-service assistant, the Customer Engagement Center (CEC), a next-gen conversational AI solution that rapidly transforms any business into a fully automated digital brand. While experiencing rapid growth from the outset of their organization, Pypestream knew that they needed to build a long-term technology roadmap to sustain their success.

Like many software-development companies, Pypestream is using AWS as their primary cloud platform. And for many use-cases this remains the best option for them: But requiring a cloud agnostic platform for new product offerings that were in the pipeline presented challenges including:

AWS costs were increasing as business grew, and usage billing and overruns on DevOps projects made budgeting for development costs difficult to manage

In addition to that, AWS was viewed as a competitor by many customers, both existing and potential.

Pypestream knew that they needed to diversify their cloud infrastructure providers both to get better control over costs and to accommodate customer concerns.

The Pypestream engineering and DevOps teams were already familiar with OpenStack and its benefits and for the new IaaS platform they wanted to work with an established OpenStack based provider like OpenMetal that would cut down on their deployment costs and be easy to migrate to.

OpenMetal was able to provide an almost out-of-the box OpenStack Private Cloud solution for Pypestream's Kubernetes based DevOps workloads, which immediately improved performance and cut down costs.

To read the full customer story and see the solution architecture, visit https://qrco.de/pypestream

